India has finally made the vaccination drive available for everyone above the age of 18, and they can receive their vaccine shots using the CoWin platform. As the process takes place rapidly, adults from India’s vast population of 136.64 crores are now using either the CoWin website and mobile application to book appointments for their vaccination. Despite this, due to a range of personal reasons, a few users wanted to know how to cancel vaccine appointment in CoWin. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then there is no need to worry. Here is all the information that you require.

Many people are often confused about whether they can even cancel a scheduled vaccine appointment or not. But you most definitely can. You can also reschedule the appointment and choose another date or time slot which is convenient for you. But how can you cancel an appointment? Follow the steps given below to cancel the vaccine appointment:

In order to cancel your CoWin vaccine appointment, open your Aarogya Setu app In the app, you will find the “Vaccination” button in the middle of the screen. Click on the button that reads “Vaccination.” This will open up the verification process You will be asked to provide the mobile number that has been registered with CoWin. You will be given an OTP Type in the OTP that was given to you and a list of all your booked vaccine appointments will appear on the screen. It is important to note that only 4 people can be booked using a single registered phone number. If you wish to cancel a vaccine appointment, all you need to do is click on the “X” button, which can be found on the right side of a person’s name and the appointment will be cancelled.

When going for a scheduled vaccination, a person should carry the proof of their identity that they have specified at the time of registration on the CoWin portal and a printout/screenshot of your appointment slip. You can use many CoWin slot notifier platforms to learn about which centre has available slots, the number of slots that they have available, and the date of availability. Such platforms include Under45.in, FindSlot.in, GetJab.in, etc. These websites help people to find centres to get vaccinated using various communication methods, such as email notifications, Telegram notifications, or the CoWin app API.