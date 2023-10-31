How to Change Duolingo App Icon

You can alter the symbol of the Duolingo app, did you know that? Right now, there are a few options available, and switching between them is quite simple!

Introduction:

A well-liked programme for learning languages, Duolingo provides an engaging and dynamic approach to pick up new languages. Although the majority of users are accustomed to the app’s unique green owl symbol, did you know that you may alter it to something more visually appealing? With the help of this function, you can customise Duolingo and update the appearance of your home screen. We’ll take you step-by-step through the process of altering the Duolingo app icon in this article.

The Duolingo app icon may be changed quite easily. It will, however, rely on two factors: the kind of device you have and the quantity of icons you have unlocked.

It should come as no surprise that this post only applies to those who use Duolingo on a mobile device. You cannot alter the icon for the Duolingo app on desktop or laptop. Remember that in order to alter your icon, you must have at least one additional icon unlocked. Both iOS and Android smartphones should be able to utilise the subsequent procedures.

Check for Updates on Apps

Make sure your Duolingo app is up to date before continuing. The ability to customise the app icon was added in a recent update, so make sure your device is running the most recent version. Go to the app store on your device, type in “Duolingo,” then press the “Update” button when it appears.

Choose Your Favourite Icon

There are several different app icons available on Duolingo. Take these actions to gain access to these options:

a. Start your device’s Duolingo application.

b. To access your account settings, tap on your username or profile image.

c. Scroll down to the “Change app icon” option in the account settings.

Select a New Icon

After selecting “Change app icon,” a gallery of various icons will be displayed for you to choose from. Seasonal themes, original designs, or variants on the well-known green owl are among the possibilities. Choose the icon that best appeals to you after looking through the selection.

Utilise Your Choice

Just press on the app icon that you have selected. A confirmation prompt for your selection will appear. Your chosen Duolingo app icon will be used once confirmation has been received. The symbol on your home screen will also be updated as a result.

Savour the Customised Look

Having now successfully altered your Duolingo app icon, using the app will now be more visually appealing and personalised for you each time. It’s an easy and entertaining method to add even more enjoyment to your language learning experience.

Going Back to the Initial Icon

You can easily restore the original green owl symbol by following the same procedures and choosing it from the gallery of options, should you chose to do so.

Conclusion:

You can easily add a new, personalised look to your mobile device by simply changing the Duolingo app icon. You have a wide selection of icon selections and can switch between them whenever you’d like. This feature demonstrates Duolingo’s dedication to improving user experience and customisation for users. So why not update the icon on your Duolingo app right now to add a little something personal to your language learning experience? It’s a minor adjustment that can have a significant impact on how you use the app.