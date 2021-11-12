How to change gmail profile picture on phone

Google is a big corporation with a wide range of products and services.



Fortunately, this allows you to use the same account for many websites. However, this also means that your Google profile image will appear and appear identically on YouTube, Gmail, and all of Google’s other platforms.



Changing your Google profile photo is simple. On any phone here’s how to accomplish it in seconds.



1. If you haven’t already done so, go to any Google page – even the Google homepage – and log in to your account.

2. In the top-right corner, click your profile image, and then click the camera icon beneath your existing profile photo.

3. A menu called “Select profile photo” will appear. Select a photo from your computer by clicking “Select a photo from your device”



Your profile image has been updated. It should take effect across all of the websites and applications for which you use your Google account within a few minutes. This will include, but is not limited to, the following:





YouTube





Gmail





Google Drive





Google Play





Chrome

Gmail is a Google-provided free email service. It had 1.5 billion active users globally as of 2019. Gmail is usually accessed using a web browser or with the official mobile app. Google also supports the POP and IMAP protocols for email clients.

Gmail supplied one gigabyte of storage per user when it first launched in 2004, which was much more than its competitors at the time. The service now includes 15 gigabytes of storage. Users can receive emails with attachments up to 50 megabytes in capacity and send emails up to 25 megabytes in size. Users may attach files from Google Drive to their messages to transmit bigger files. Gmail offers a search-friendly layout as well as a “conversation view” that resembles an Internet forum. The service is known among website developers for being one of the first to use Ajax.

Google’s mail servers scan emails automatically for a variety of reasons, including spam and virus filtering and the placement of context-sensitive advertising next to emails. Because of concerns about unlimited data retention, ease of monitoring by third parties, users of other email providers not agreeing to the policy when sending emails to Gmail addresses, and the potential for Google to change its policies to further decrease privacy by combining information with other Google data usage, this advertising practise has been heavily criticised by privacy advocates.