How to change jio fiber Wi-Fi password

Hello, there perusers! In this article, I will tell you the best way to change the secret word of jio fibre. To change the secret key of jio fibre you want to introduce my jio application. The application is accessible both on the application store and the play store. First, we want to introduce my jio application to your android or IOS gadget. Recall the UI is the same on both the working frameworks.

When you open the myjio application you want to tap on jio fibre. You would see the jiofibre. Click on it. Under jiofiber, you want to look down. Under my gadget, there will be a choice called wi-fi settings. On the off chance that you look appropriately, there would be the wi-fi settings. Click on it. Suppose your my jio fibre switch is a double band switch. Since your jio fibre switch is a double band switch. There you would see that you have two SSIDs. One of ‘XYZ’ gigahertz and another of the ‘ABC’ gigahertz.

Suppose you might want to change the secret phrase of your ‘XYZ’ gigahertz SSID. You should recall the cycle is the same for the ‘ABC’ gigahertz SSID to change the secret word. You want to tap on change secret word and you want to set the new secret word. You ought to remember that the new secret key ought to be somewhere in the range of 8 and 32 characters. So we will set the secret word concerning occurrence, 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8.

You want to affirm the secret key for which you want to type again 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8. After entering the new secret key two times, you want to tap on submitting, what’s more, you will receive a message that your solicitation has been effectively submitted. It implies that you have effectively changed your jio fibre secret word.