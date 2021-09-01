How to change signature in Outlook

Microsoft’s Outlook.com is just a free web-based e-mail platform. It’s similar to Google’s Gmail service, but with a twist: a connection to your Outlook data on your desktop. Microsoft has merged Hotmail and Windows Live into a single e-mail service, with contact and calendar integration.

Go over to the website by clicking the Sign-up Now link at the bottom of the page to create an Outlook.com account. You’ll need to fill out the required personal information, as well as create an e-mail account and password. You may log in immediately if you have an active Hotmail or Windows Live account, as well as a Messenger, SkyDrive, Windows Phone, or Xbox LIVE account.

By the way, Microsoft will transfer all current Hotmail and Windows Live accounts to Outlook.com, but your e-mail address will remain the same. You get the best of both worlds: cutting-edge technology combined with your old e-mail address.

In terms of functionality, Outlook.com is very comparable to the desktop version of Outlook, so you won’t have to learn a whole new set of tactics and approaches, but it does have a somewhat different design. You’ll undoubtedly note that several of the icons, designs, and screen elements are shared between the two apps.

You can set rules to organise your email into folders, send Out Of Office emails automatically, flag emails for follow-up, and receive email from Exchange servers. This implies that you may access both business and personal email from the same Microsoft Outlook application, even while you’re not at work. With the Mail programme that comes with Windows 10, you can’t do that. You may also ask for receipts, postpone the delivery of emails, and more.

If you use Outlook’s signature function to add a standardised block of text to the end of each message, you might wish to change that text from time to time.

Perhaps you’d want to make permanent changes to an existing signature. It’s simple in any case.

In Outlook, how do you update your signature?