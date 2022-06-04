How To Check Friendship In Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, there are a few different levels of Friendship, and you can find out your current level of Friendship with Pokemon via an NPC. While you cannot verify exactly how high the friendship is for each Pokemon, a comment from an NPC named Bellamy will give you an overall sense of how Friendly they are.

To check compatibility levels with Pokemon, there is one particular request that must be completed. The Request can be completed by showing Bellamy a Pokemon with a high Friendship; once done, he will let you check the friendship of your Pokemon anytime.

Bellamy will stay by the Pastures throughout the rest of the game, and you can talk with Bellamy anytime you wish to check the friendship levels with any of your Pokemon. The only way to find out the friendship level of your Pokemon is to talk with Bellamy at the Jubilee Village, but you will need to have completed a request to do so before that. Once the Quick & Easy Request is completed, you can talk with Bellamy again and select any Pokemon for whom you wish to verify their friendship level.

To trigger Bellamy’s Friendship Measure Ability, you will have to go back with a Pokemon you are reasonably friendly with. By providing a Pokemon that has a relatively high Friendship level, you will finish your request by measuring your compatibility, so pick a Pokemon that has been around a little bit. In order to evolve one of these Pokemon, you will have to take it outside with you, and use it in battles to boost its friendship.

If you raise your Friendship Level from High to Good, you can evolve Pokemon that require a specific Friendship Level. Different Pokemon that are capable of evolving using this method have different values of where their Friendship Level needs to be in order for them to evolve.

As a result, players benefit from increasing their Friendships with Pokemon, even if they do not evolve as a result. In past Pokemon games, friendship was increased through conditions like the number of steps, leveling up, and fighting certain Trainers, but with this game, simply remember to ensure Pokemon are in your possession in order to raise Pokemon friendship.

To get the highest amount of friendship, head into the lower-level areas and fight with wildlife any Pokemon can defeat. Once the above Pokemon has reached a high level of friendship, you will be given the opportunity to evolve the next time they get a level.