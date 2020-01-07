5 Gifts to Impress Your Boyfriend’s Mom

Falling in love and working to build a successful relationship are two of the most universal human experiences. Buying gifts for your boyfriend’s mom is one of the best ways to take a relationship to the next level.

Finding the right gift for your boyfriend is hard enough. Shopping for his mother is an even greater challenge.

To find a gift she’ll truly love, we need to consider her age, her needs, and her taste. We all prefer different gifts based on our personality, so we must acknowledge that our choice may be different than that of the recipient.

In general, there are three most common personality types when it comes to gifts. Some of us are more rational and practical. Such people would always prefer a gift that would benefit them on a practical level. Others are more emotional and are more attracted to gifts that trigger strong feelings. Such people care less about the usage of the gift and care more about the emotions it brings with it.

Gift-giving is one of the best ways to express love since it provides a loved one with a sudden dopamine and endorphin rush. These chemicals, when released, can change the mood of a person by provoking a number of different positive emotions.

Lastly, some of us are emotional and rational simultaneously when it comes to gifts. Such people prefer luxury items as gifts because luxury gifts trigger strong feelings and have practical usage in our everyday life simultaneously. So, the first step in choosing the right gift for your boyfriends’ mom is to become familiar with her personality.

A mother that is outgoing and more socially active is an extrovert. Such an extroverted personality suggests that she loves to connect with people and wants to form emotional bonds. If that is the situation, then buy her a gift that will fulfill her emotionally.

Here are some suggestions for different gifts she’ll love depending on her personality.

A Box of Assorted Chocolates

A box of chocolates is almost certain to bring a smile to your boyfriend’s mom’s face. Eating chocolates releases feel-good chemicals in the brain and improves overall mood. A gift that produces that response in the brain can anchor those good sentiments to you.

Before buying chocolates, check with your boyfriend to make sure she has no medical conditions and that she isn’t allergic.

A Twinkle in Time Star Map

Buying a Twinkle in Time star map can be a pleasant surprise for your boyfriend’s mom because it will help develop a strong bond between both of you. It will make her feel special and will also help her remember you in a positive light. A star map is often used as a decorative piece that showcases the position of the stars on a particular date and time.

It acts as a beautiful tool for remembrance and can serve to highlight a date of particular significance in your boyfriend’s mom’s life. They can be hung in her home or office so she will think of that special date whenever she sees it. Whether or not she is a believer in astrology, this gift is sure to convey a sense of thoughtfulness, love, and respect for the natural world.

A Skagen Karolina Minimalist Women’s Watch

The Skagen Karolina women’s watch is a terrific choice to convey a sense of luxury, refinement, and taste. With a simple yet elegant design, the watch will match perfectly with most outfits. It’s made from durable stainless steel and features a striking Japanese quartz movement.

This luxury present will have practical usage as well and help any busy mom stay on schedule. If you have not met your boyfriend’s mom and are not familiar with her likes and dislikes than a luxury gift can be a safe bet. This item was also included on CoolThingsChicago’s best birthday gift ideas guide here.

It features a mesh strap and has a subtle design that will make any mother’s heart melt.

A Kool8 Water Bottle

If your boyfriend’s mom is a rational, practical type, the Kool8 water bottle could be a great choice for a gift. If you’ve noticed shes’s organized, disciplined, and follows specific rules, chances are she’ll prefer a practical gift that can be used often. Moreover, the Kool8 is a great fit for health nuts that want to always stay hydrated.

It has high durability, industrial-strength design, making it extremely resistant to wear-and-tear. It also features double-walled vacuum insulation, which can keep water cool and tea warm for longer.

The water bottle is one hundred percent leak-proof. The last thing you want is for your gift to leak all over your boyfriend’s mom’s bag when she takes it to work, and this one won’t. Giving this water bottle as a gift will show her you’re health-conscious, practical, and thoughtful.

A logical mother would always prefer a gift that can be used in everyday life and has functional usage. Such presents will make her perceive you like a more logical thinker and a desirable life partner for her son.

A Bottle of Perfume

There are a few reasons why a bottle of perfume could be a great gift for your boyfriend’s mom. Perfume has a long history of being associated with class, refinement, and the finer things in life.

More importantly, it plays on a person’s sense of smell, which is most closely tied to memory and emotion. Associating yourself in her mind with a positive, soothing aroma will help her to see you in a positive light. Moreover, it will make sure that she doesn’t forget your generosity as the scent of the perfume will remind her of you whenever she uses it.

Whatever you decide on as a gift, ensuring that it is of high quality is paramount. The better the quality, the better your impression on her.

Buying a gift is much easier if you know the personality of your boyfriend’s mom. We all admire presents as they convey love and kindness. Gifts make our relationships stronger with others and spread positivity.

Love is precious, and expressing it can be one of the most fulfilling feelings you will ever experience. We all should view this chance of expressing love as a blessing by making sure we take advantage of it.

