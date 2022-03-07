TATA Coin: Everything you need to know

It has been a really long time since the cryptocurrency industry was first introduced and honestly, the industry has had a wonderful journey so far by being able to lure in potential investors from all across the globe and managing to make a name for itself in the global marketplace. Not just that, as mentioned, the industry has had a surge in its overall growth and popularity recently, thus helping it to reach greater heights!

Having said that, I believe a majority of you are already familiar with the basics of the industry and I am sure that you are eagerly waiting for us to start with what we have with us today but, for some of you who are new to this whole thing, it’s best if we have a brief look at the industry first.

To begin with, cryptocurrencies as the name suggest is nothing but a form of online or virtual currencies that can easily be made use of for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

In other words, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that is known to be decentralized to its very core. Being decentralized, the crypto world becomes more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences as well.

Also, when the industry was first introduced there were not many currencies to choose from and honestly, not many people were looking to be a part of it either as people back then were very skeptical with respect to the return on investments they could expect as well as the safety of their money too.

That is surely not the case anymore as today, we have pools of currencies available for investors to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and tons of new investors joining in every hour.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones worth investing in includes Bitcoin, Cardano, Baby Doge, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Binance Coin, PancakeSwap as well as EverGrow Coin to name just a few of course.

In addition to this, it feels rather interesting seeing such a rapid growth of the industry over the past couple of years and so, let’s look at some of the major contributing factors responsible for this huge success including portability, high-profit margins, volatility, negligible response time, convince it offers, intuitive nature as well as ease of use of course.

Being volatile, it is important for you to be aware of the fact that, it is not always possible to predict the price changes and act accordingly as the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus leaving no time to plan. Therefore, whenever dealing in online currencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and make quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significantly huge losses as well.

Not just that, as per the chatter amongst some of the leading experts on the field, it has come to our notice that, crypto is rapidly progressing towards completely revolutionizing the global payment system and from where I stand, it looks like it has already started to do so as many merchants and businesses have started accepting crypto as an official mode of payment from their customers.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, TATA Coin. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about TATA Coin (TATA)

Tata Coin or as commonly referred to as TATA is nothing but a community-driven virtual currency on the Binance Smart Chain. Not just that, Tata Coin is known to be entirely focused on making decentralized finance (DeFi) completely secure and simply providing the most secure payment system to organizations as well as multinational companies including potential investors from all across the globe, thus allowing them to securely and easily transact virtual transactions by making use of blockchain technology and be able to own their valuable assets.

In addition to this, Tata Coin is said to be one such cryptocurrency that will not be controlled or owned by any entity, organization, group, or individual and is designed to be made 100 percent community-driven. Basically, Tata Coin is said to have been launched as the world’s first virtual currency owned by ‘You’.

Before moving on any further, it is probably worth noting that, TATA is also the native utility token of the Tata Coin platform, which as a matter of fact, can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

Apart from this, all thanks to its significantly low transaction fee, there will soon be a growing number of use cases for Tata Coin in the coming days, ranging from games that integrate Tata Coin payments to publishing platforms that allow you to tip via Tata Coin as well as social networks too.

Even today, there are several use cases of Tata Coin but some prominent ones relating to financials include investments, international payments, TATA DAPP & DEX, long-term store of value as well as Alternative Banking and Worldwide Payments.

On a similar note, you should probably be aware that, some of the core features of Tata Coin according to its official Whitepaper includes fast international payments, fully community-driven, decentralized infrastructure, renounced ownership, ultra-low processing fees, no Dev wallet, no control over liquidity pool, as well as no control over the supply of the token too.

As mentioned previously, Tata Coin is one such cryptocurrency that doesn’t really have a CEO, nor it is controlled by any organization, individual, entity, or a group but, Tata Coin is the virtual currency that is known to be owned by the community, that is its token holders. The people in this so-called community are the ones who are going to control it, meaning that, all the investors who have bought and held the said coin are the real Tata Coin team, which I think is also the USP of this particular platform.

Also, the team at Tata Coin says that, they will be building a decentralized swap (DAPP) as well as a decentralized exchange ((DEX), where Tata Coin could easily be used as one of the key base assets as well as gas to be spent of course. Furthermore, the total supply of the coin is said to never exceed nine million coins and this is also written into the code that is known to define the Tata Coin protocol.

Other than this, we already know that, as a decentralized network, Tata Coin users are said to ultimately decide how exactly does the protocol evolve, and since it is not in the interest of participants to dilute their so-called holdings by changing the protocol, the nine million coin limit will almost certainly remain in place for the foreseeable future. As a result, Tata Coin’s ‘set in stone’ supply schedule is also amongst many other things that makes it unique amongst other hard assets.

Now that we have talked much about TATA Coin, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in TATA Coin (TATA)

As of today, the price of TATA Coin is about 0.080665 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 3,119,518 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of TATA Coin has gone down by 51.52 percent.

Also, with the current market cap and the current circulating supply of the token not yet available, TATA is currently placed at #2955 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings. Moreover, the maximum lifetime supply of the token is about 9,000,000 TATA coins and In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 173.53 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in TATA Coin is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that TATA Coin can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said for sure!

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, TATA Coin does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

if you are wondering, where can you buy Tata Coin? Let me help you with that. Currently, Tata Coin is not really available on all major crypto exchanges, and some virtual currencies are really harder to obtain as and when compared to others in the marketplace and unfortunately, Tata Coin is one of them. As of now, being a relatively new token, TATA is only available on PancakeSwap (V2) but, I believe it should soon be listed on all major crypto exchanges or at least we can hope it would!

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on TATA Coin? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

