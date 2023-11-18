Snapchat has developed into more than just a way to share films and pictures that vanish instantly. Users can now easily and entertainingly connect with several friends at once thanks to the introduction of group chats. In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to set up group chats on Snapchat and go over the several features that make group messaging entertaining and engaging.

Updating Snapchat to the Most Recent Version

Make sure your Snapchat app is up to date before exploring the world of group chats. Navigate to the app store on your device, look up Snapchat, and download the most recent version. By doing this, you can be sure that you will always have access to the newest enhancements and features, including group chat features.

Creating a New Group Chat

Open Snapchat and go to the camera screen. To view the Friends screen, swipe right. To access the Chat screen, tap the speech bubble symbol in the upper right corner. In the upper-left corner, click the new chat icon (a speech bubble with a “+” sign). Tap on the names of the friends you wish to add to the group. After choosing your buddies, click the “Chat” icon located at the bottom.

Customising Group Chats

Tap on the group name at the top of the chat screen to give your group chat a special name. Tap on the group Bitmoji or initials to add a group avatar. Click the gear icon in the upper-right corner to customise the chat settings. This is where you can change your notification settings, turn off Do Not Disturb, and more.

Sending Messages and Snaps

You are able to send messages as well as snaps in the group chat. You can put your message in the text box or tap the camera button to take a picture. Use Bitmojis, stickers, and filters from Snapchat’s creative features to give your content a unique look. Real-time viewing and replying to your snaps and messages by group members fosters a lively and interesting dialogue.

Group Voice and Video Calls

Tap the phone or camera icon at the bottom of the chat screen to start a group voice or video call. A group video conference can have up to 16 participants, which makes it an excellent option to communicate with several friends at once.

Managing Group Chats

Tap the group name and select “Add Members” to include more friends in the group. Members can be eliminated by choosing their name within the group and then selecting “Remove from Group.”

In conclusion, group chats on Snapchat provide an engaging and dynamic means of communicating with friends by allowing for the exchange of snaps, messages, and video calls. You can quickly start and manage group chats by following these step-by-step instructions, which will improve your social experience on the site. So, get your buddies together, launch a group chat, and have fun!