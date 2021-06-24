How to do shopping through WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a new shopping feature called “Carts” for a more convenient shopping experience on the platform. The “Add to Cart” feature on WhatsApp will allow users to browse through the catalogue and view multiple products from one merchant. They can then share their choices with the seller to place the order directly via the app.

The app has started to show a storefront symbol next to the name of the business accounts, making it convenient for users to go through the catalogues that are posted by these businesses.

The process is quite similar to shopping on any e-commerce portal or app on a mobile device, as WhatsApp will now allow users the option to both add or remove one or more items from their shopping carts. Also, it will help businesses or merchants to manage requests from customers, keep track of order inquires, and complete their sales targets. Users also have it easier, as they can check on and verify the items that they have added to their carts.

Here is a guide on how you can shop on WhatsApp.

Open the WhatsApp application and tap on the name of any business account that you follow or talk to on the app. Browse through the product catalogue that has been posted by the business to find any items that you are interested in buying. Once you have made up your mind about each product, tap on Add to Cart. You can either go back to the catalogue to continue shopping or press the shopping cart icon to see all the items that you have added to it. You can add more than one item to your shopping cart. After you are finished with shopping and adding all the products you wish to buy to the cart, send your cart to the business to place and confirm your order. Note that the order will only be finalised after the seller personally confirms it.

This new WhatsApp Cart feature is available around the world and related transactions will soon begin to be reflected on accounts. The business will also have to add a live catalogue in order for the carts feature to be officially operationalised.