How to download BGMI in iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad after months of waiting. The game has been available to play for Android users since mid-June and even before that for pre-registration. Developer Krafton had been teasing the iOS launch of BGMI for quite some time now and, finally, it has now arrived.

According to the official website, maintenance on the game’s iOS version’s authentication system was completed this morning, August 18, allegedly whereby it became playable for iPhone and iPad users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users to download and play on their iPhone or iPad. It’s been two months since Android users were able to get their hands on it. The game was available for pre-registration on the Google Play store in mid-May, and it was released in beta on June 17. Battlegrounds Mobile India entered early access shortly after, allowing additional Android users to download and play the game. Then, on July 2, the formal Android launch took occurred. While this was going on, iOS fans had to wait for an update from the developer, who kept teasing the game’s imminent release on the platform but never gave a specific date or even a rough timeframe.

It’s now available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on the App Store. It takes 1.9 GB and requires iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later. According to Krafton, the game requires at least 2GB of RAM to run. Following the PUBG India ban, the BGMI iOS app has been classified 17+, with the listing stating that it contains “Frequent/Intense Realistic Violence” – something Krafton was attempting to avoid associating its game with.

Players on iOS will get a Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG in-game cash as a welcome gift. The Galaxy Messenger Set, which was part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event, will also be available to iOS gamers.

How to download BGMI on iOS