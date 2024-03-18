The cherished Game Boy Advance (GBA) is a portable gaming system that has delighted millions of players worldwide with its vast game selection. Even though the original GBA hardware is no longer in use, people still have a strong sense of nostalgia for older GBA games. Thankfully, thanks to technological advancements, you can now use emulators to play GBA games on your iOS smartphone. To help you relive those treasured gaming moments, we’ll walk you through the process of downloading a GBA emulator on your iOS device in this guide.

Step1: Select the Appropriate GBA Emulator

Prior to launching GBA games on your iOS device, you must select an appropriate emulator. While there are other possibilities, GBA4iOS is among the most well-liked and dependable options. Numerous people have commended this emulator for its easy-to-use interface, compatibility with a large number of games, and frequent upgrades that increase stability and performance.

Step 2: Get Your iOS Device Ready

Make sure your iOS device satisfies the prerequisites before downloading and installing GBA4iOS. Make sure your smartphone is running an iOS version that is suitable first. GBA4iOS often works with iOS 7 and later. Additionally, confirm that there is enough storage space on your device to hold both the emulator app and the GBA game ROMs you’ll be downloading.

Step 3: Modify the Settings on Your Device

You must modify a few settings on your iOS device to permit installation from third-party sources before you can install GBA4iOS. Take these actions:

Launch the Settings application on your iOS gadget. Toggle between Date & Time and General. Deactivate the “Set Automatically” feature. Reset the date manually to a time before July 2013. This action is required because GBA4iOS takes use of a security flaw that Apple fixed in 2013. You can get around this restriction by moving the date backward. After adjusting the date again, close the Settings application.

Step 4: Get GBA4iOS

Now that you’ve modified your device’s settings, you may download GBA4iOS. Take these actions:

On your iOS device, launch Safari or any other web browser. Go to gba4iosapp.com, the official GBA4iOS website, or use your favourite search engine to find it. To start the download process, find the GBA4iOS latest version download link and touch on it. Press the downloaded file to start the installation procedure after the download is finished. To finish the installation, adhere to the on-screen directions.

Step 5: Have faith in the developer

To use GBA4iOS on your iOS device, you must have faith in the developer after installing the app. How to do it is as follows:

On your iOS device, navigate to Settings. Go to General > Device Management (or Profiles & Device Management). Locate and tap the profile linked to GBA4iOS. When asked, tap “Trust [Developer Name]” and affirm your trust.

Step 6: Get GBA ROMs

You can now download and trust GBA4iOS in order to play GBA game ROMs on your iOS smartphone. Online digital versions of GBA games are known as ROMs. It’s crucial to remember that downloading game ROMs that you do not own is against the law and is considered piracy. Ensure that the games you download are the ones that you have a physical copy of.

On your iOS device, launch Safari or your choice online browser. Look for websites that provide download links for GBA Roms. Roms are available lawfully on a number of trustworthy websites. After you’ve located a website, go to the GBA ROMs area and look through or use the search function to find the game you wish to download. Press the download link for the ROM file and wait for the download to complete.

Step 7: GBA4iOS ROM loading

To begin playing, you must load the GBA ROM into GBA4iOS after downloading it to your iOS device. How to do it is as follows:

On your iOS device, launch GBA4iOS. To view the menu, tap the + button located in the top-right corner of the screen. To find the ROM file you downloaded, select “Browse”. Locate and pick the ROM file by navigating to its folder. You can now launch GBA4iOS and begin playing the game after the ROM has been loaded.

On iOS, Play Your Favourite GBA Games

You’re going to have hours of nostalgic gaming pleasure when you have your favourite GBA games loaded and GBA4iOS installed on your iOS device. The GBA emulator lets you experience the magic of the Game Boy Advance at your fingertips, whether you’re revisiting beloved adventures or finding hidden gems for the first time. Just be mindful of copyright regulations and only download ROMs for video games that you are the lawful owner of. Enjoy your gaming!