PDF documents are becoming a common format for exchanging and keeping documents in the current digital era. Although PDFs are renowned for their uniformity and durability across several platforms, altering them used to be a laborious process. But now that Google Drive is integrated, users may simply modify PDFs without using any other software. We’ll show you how to edit a PDF on Google Drive in this post, opening the door to a whole new level of effective and collaborative document management.

Step 1: Upload the PDF file to Google Drive

You must upload a PDF file to Google Drive before you can begin modifying it there. Take these easy actions:

Launch Google Drive :

Go to drive.google.com and use your Google account to log in.

Put the PDF Online :

On the left side, select the “+ New” button.

Click on “File upload” and choose the PDF file that needs editing.

Step 2: Use Google Docs to open the PDF

The next step is to access your PDF in Google Docs for editing after it has been posted to Google Drive. A built-in PDF editor in Google Docs lets you edit the document’s content.

Right Click the PDF file :

Find the PDF file in Google Drive that you uploaded.

When you perform a right-click on the file, select “Open with” and then “Google Docs.”

Modify the Google Docs PDF :

The PDF will be changed into an editable document using Google Docs.

Using the well-known Google Documents interface, make the required edits to the text, photos, or formatting.

Step 3: Download and save as a PDF

It’s important to save your revisions in Google Docs and redownload the document as a PDF after making any changes. This guarantees the preservation of the original PDF format.

Keep the Modifications Saved :

In Google Docs, click “File” in the upper-left corner.

Select “Save” to store the modifications made to the document.

Get the PDF here :

Once more, click “File” and choose “Download.”

To download the modified file in PDF format, select the “PDF Document” option.

Step 4: Exchange and Coordinate

The smooth cooperation that Google Drive provides is one of the main benefits of utilising it to edit PDFs. Give people access to the changed document so they may see it and make changes as well.

Distribute the Document :

In Google Docs, click the “Share” button located in the upper-right corner.

Enter the collaborators’ email addresses and assign them view, comment, or edit capabilities.

Work Together in Real Time :

Multiple collaborators can view the document at the same time and make changes and additions in real time.

In conclusion, using Google Drive to edit PDFs provides a quick and easy approach to work together on documents without specialised tools. Users may quickly edit PDF information, share with collaborators, and simplify document management by utilising Google Docs’ powerful features. The combination of Google Drive and Google Docs offers an easy-to-use and cooperative PDF editing environment, which makes it a perfect choice for both individuals and groups.