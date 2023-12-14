Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest additions to the Pokemon series, have brought back the beloved Alolan Sandshrew and Sandslash. Trainers exploring the land of Kitakami in The Teal Mask region might encounter these unique Ice/Steel-type Pokemon. In this guide, we’ll explore the various methods to obtain Alolan Sandshrew and delve into the steps needed for its evolution.

How to Obtain Alolan Sandshrew:

Trainers have two primary options to add Alolan Sandshrew to their collection:

Trading with Other Players: To initiate a trade, players need a Nintendo Online Membership. Once acquired, access the Poke Portal in the pause menu, navigate to wireless features, select Link Trade, and set a Link Code for trading. Alternatively, players can trade with friends by entering the same Link Code. Trading is a straightforward method to obtain Alolan Sandshrew. Using Pokemon HOME: Another option is to catch Alolan Sandshrew in Pokemon Sword/Shield or Pokemon GO and transfer it to Scarlet/Violet using Pokemon HOME. In Sword/Shield, players can find Alolan Digletts on the Isle of Armor, with the hiker NPC rewarding an Alolan Sandshrew after finding 30 Digletts. In Pokemon GO, catch Alolan Sandshrew during specific events or from Team GO Rocket Grunts. Transfer it to Pokemon HOME, then move it to Scarlet/Violet.

How to Get More Alolan Sandshrews (Alolan Sandshrew Eggs):

If you’re aiming to hatch more Alolan Sandshrews, consider the following steps:

Breeding: Alolan Sandshrew can breed with Kantonian Sandshrew, Ditto, or Pokemon in the same Egg Group. To ensure the offspring is Alolan Sandshrew, the mother must hold an Everstone. Purchase an Everstone at Delibird Presents or find one in Paldea. Female Alolan Sandshrew: Breeding Pokemon of the same Egg Group requires a female Alolan Sandshrew. The offspring inherits traits from the mother. Everstone Usage: The Everstone ensures that hatched eggs contain Alolan Sandshrew. Players can buy Everstones at Delibird Presents or find them in Paldea.

How to Evolve Alolan Sandshrew:

Unlike its Kantonian counterpart, Alolan Sandshrew evolves with an Ice Stone. Follow these steps:

Ice Stone Location: Head to West Province (Area Three) in Dalizapa Passage to find a guaranteed Ice Stone. Utilize Koraidon/Miraidon’s climb ability to reach the location easily. Ice Stones may also appear in Port Marinada’s auction house or in the snowy mountains.

Which Sandshrew Should You Use?

Trainers often face the dilemma of choosing between Alolan Sandslash and Kantonian Sandslash. Consider the following factors:

Nature Choice: Both Sandshrew lines benefit from an Adamant or Impish Nature, emphasizing Attack and Defense. Avoid Natures that increase Defense at the expense of Attack. Move Set: Both Sandslash can learn similar moves through TMs, offering a diverse move set. Alolan Sandslash gains coverage against Fire-type Pokemon with Earthquake and can learn Rock Slide for Fire/Flying-types. Type-Effectiveness: While both Sandshrew lines have similar weaknesses, Alolan Sandslash is vulnerable to two Types that deal x4 damage. Trainers should consider their team composition and opponent types when choosing. Speed Consideration: Alolan Sandslash has lower base speed, so it’s advised to avoid Fire and Fighting-types. Kantonian Sandslash, while weak to common types like Grass and Water, can protect against most Grass-type Pokemon.

Alolan Sandslash or Kantonian Sandslash? Despite the type differences, both Sandshrew lines share the same base stat total, opening the door to diverse strategic choices.

Both Alolan and Kantonian Sandslash benefit from specific Nature choices, emphasizing Attack and Defense while avoiding hindrances to their capabilities. Moves such as Poison Jab and Earthquake provide coverage against various Pokemon types, ensuring versatility in battles.

Now, trainers can obtain Alolan Sandshrew, hatch more through breeding, and make an informed decision on evolution. Whether trading with other players, using Pokemon HOME, or strategically breeding, the journey to acquire and evolve Alolan Sandshrew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is filled with exciting possibilities.