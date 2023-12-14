Pokémon is renowned for its unconventional evolution methods, and Inkay’s evolution into Malamar is no exception. The release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces The Indigo Disk, featuring a unique twist to the Inkay evolution that might leave players both intrigued and, at times, frustrated. Fear not, as we guide you through the process with simple adjustments, making your Inkay evolve into the formidable Malamar once more.

Finding Inkay in The Indigo Disk

To set on this evolutionary journey, you first need to locate an Inkay. Head to the tropical Coastal Biome nestled in the northeastern part of the Terarium map. This is where Inkay commonly spawns, ensuring you won’t have much trouble encountering one. Keep an eye out for their location, marked on the map above. Moreover, the Inkay you catch here is likely to be over Level 30, simplifying the subsequent evolution into Malamar.

Evolutionary Changes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mark the first appearance of Inkay on the Nintendo Switch console. With this change, Game Freak had to tweak the evolution method from the traditional 3DS style. In earlier games, players would reach Level 30 with Inkay and then physically flip their 3DS upside down during the evolution to trigger it. This method still applies on the Switch but comes with additional steps.

To evolve Inkay into Malamar, follow these steps:

Disconnect Any Other Controllers:

Make sure no external controllers are connected to the console. Play only with the joy-cons attached for the evolution to work seamlessly. Flip the Console Upside Down Before the Battle Starts:

Anticipate the battle where Inkay will level up past 30 and flip the console upside down before the battle commences. Keep the Console Flipped Until Inkay Starts Evolving:

Finish the battle with the console still flipped. Once Inkay levels up, voila! It should evolve into the formidable Malamar.

It might sound like a gymnastics routine for your Switch, but these steps ensure a successful evolution. Double-check that all controllers are off before attempting, or you might need a do-over.

Meet Malamar: A Psychic and Dark-type Pokémon

Now that you’ve successfully navigated the upside-down evolution dance, let’s get acquainted with Malamar’s stats. This powerful Pokémon boasts a balanced mix of psychic and dark types, with the following stats:

HP: 86

Attack: 92

Defense: 88

Sp. Attack: 68

Sp. Defense: 75

Speed: 73

Malamar excels in attack and defense, making it a force to be reckoned with. Its speed and health are decent, ensuring it can often strike first in battles. When it comes to moves, focus on those with a physical impact to maximize Malamar’s potential.

A Nod to the Fans

Evolving Inkay into Malamar might seem like a convoluted process, but it’s a nod from Game Freak to long-time Pokémon fans. A bit of digging reveals that the same method was required for Inkay in the 3DS games, making this evolution process a delightful Easter egg for dedicated fans. It’s Game Freak’s way of saying, “We remember you.”

