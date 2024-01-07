The first-ever Pokémon Go event for 2024, Lustrous Odyssey, will feature the release of both Dusk counterpart Lycanroc and its shiny counterpart. Since its debut in 2022, Rockruff has been able to evolve into its Midday and Midnight Form Lycanroc; however, obtaining a Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go is more difficult than evolving any regular rock baby. Particularly if you’re looking for a flashy Dusk Form Lycanroc. You can also finish the Timeless Travels special research quest, which has been enhanced with a number of new obstacles, by completing the Lustrous Odyssey field research chores.

Trainers have been enthralled by Lycanroc, the Rock-type Pokémon, because to its unique forms, and the Dusk Form is no different. There is a procedure involved in evolving a Lycanroc into its Dusk Form, and this tutorial will take you step-by-step through the process so you may unleash the power of this dangerous Pokémon.

Knowing Dusk Form Lycanroc

It’s important to know what makes Dusk Form Lycanroc special before delving into the evolution process. With its remarkable appearance and improved stats, this specific form—which is only available in the Pokémon Sun and Moon games—is regarded as a hybrid of the Midday and Midnight Forms.

The introduction of Pokémon Go’s Dusk version Lycanroc in addition to its shiny version is the main attraction of the Lustrous Odyssey event. It’s crucial to remember, though, that only specific Rockruffs can develop into the Pokémon’s Dusk Form Lycanroc, not their Midday or Midnight Forms.

This implies that your shiny Rockruff cannot develop into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc if you owned one prior to the Lustrous Odyssey event. Rather, you must capture a fresh, shining Rockruff that can develop into a shiny Lycanroc in the Dusk Form.

Getting a Rockruff

A Rockruff is a prerequisite for starting the process of developing a Lycanroc into its Dusk Form. The pre-evolution of Lycanroc, this Pokémon is of the Rock type, and it can be obtained in a number of ways, such as through trade with other players, in-game events, or wild encounters.

Time Your Evolution

The Dusk Form Lycanroc has a special evolution requirement, in contrast to the Midday and Midnight Forms, which evolve in accordance with the time of day. Make sure your Rockruff transforms into Lycanroc between 5:00 PM and 5:59 PM in the in-game time to initiate the evolution into Dusk Form. After discovering a Rockruff that can evolve into a Dusk Form Lycanroc, you must gather 50 Rockruff Candy.

Levelling Up

Getting to know the level-up procedure is essential to unlocking Dusk Form Lycanroc. Make sure your Rockruff gets to the necessary level in the allotted time. Your Rockruff will automatically transform into the Dusk Form when it matures into a Lycanroc between 5:00 PM and 5:59 PM.

Rockruffs, which have the ability to transform into Dusk Form Lycanrocs, can hatch from 2km and 7km eggs that were acquired during the Lustrous Odyssey event, or they can occur in the wild. It’s unknown as of this writing if Rockruff will stay in these egg pools after the event is over.

Events and Promotions

Be on the lookout for any events or promotions that may provide Rockruff with unique characteristics, hence heightening the excitement around his transformation into Dusk Form Lycanroc. These occurrences could give Rockruff special skills, moves, or held objects that improve its overall fighting performance.

Maximising the Potential of Dusk Form Lycanroc

Now that you have successfully transformed your Rockruff into Dusk Form Lycanroc, it is time to make the most of its abilities in combat. Train it hard, think through its moveset, and use its Rock-type abilities wisely to defeat different opponents along the way with Pokémon.

In conclusion, every Pokémon trainer will find great satisfaction in witnessing a Lycanroc evolve into its Dusk Form. With careful planning, accurate timing of your evolution, and exploration of special occurrences, you can incorporate this formidable and stunningly stunning Pokémon into your team. In combat, unleash the power of Dusk Form Lycanroc and let it show off as you pursue your goal of becoming a Pokémon Master.