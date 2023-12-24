Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are in for a treat with the introduction of The Indigo Disk DLC’s Terarium map, which is where a new sought-after pokemon called Tyrogue roams. This baby Pokemon holds the key to a unique evolutionary journey, leading to the powerful Fighting-type Pokemon: Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the intricacies of catching Tyrogue and its evolution process, ensuring a seamless transition to one of these formidable fighters.

Finding Tyrogue in the Terarium

Venturing into the Terarium’s mountainous expanse, players will encounter an abundance of Tyrogue. The Canyon Biome and caves within are the primary habitats for Tyrogue, presenting a diverse landscape for eager trainers to explore. The wild Tyrogue typically hovers between level 60 to 70, setting the stage for its imminent evolution. Keep an eye out for these playful creatures, as the abundance of Tyrogue in this region ensures a plentiful supply for trainers.

Catching Tyrogue and Its Evolutions

To capture Tyrogue and its evolutions, familiarize yourself with their habitat locations using the Pokedex. Tyrogue can be found all over the Canyon Biome, while its evolutions – Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop – are somewhat rarer but still present in the same biome. These evolutions, however, may be elusive as wild spawns. Tyrogue requires only a single level gain, pushing it to level 20, to evolve into one of the three formidable Pokemon. The challenge lies in determining the evolution outcome, a task dictated by Tyrogue’s Attack and Defense stats.

Evolving Tyrogue

Tyrogue’s evolution process is intricately tied to its Attack and Defense stats. Observing these stats becomes crucial in determining whether Tyrogue will evolve into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop.

If Tyrogue’s Attack surpasses its Defense, evolution leads to the agile Hitmonlee.

If Defense outweighs Attack, Tyrogue transforms into the powerful Hitmonchan.

Should Attack and Defense be equal, Tyrogue embraces evolution as Hitmontop.

Before initiating the evolution process, carefully scrutinize Tyrogue’s Summary. Should the stats require adjustment, utilize stat-increasing items such as Adamant Mints, Relaxed Mints, Muscle Feathers, or Resist Feathers. Once satisfied with the stats, feed Tyrogue XP Candy or a Rare Candy, or opt for the classic method of training in battle.

Moves and Learnings Post-Evolution

Upon successful evolution, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, and Hitmonchan eagerly acquire new moves to enhance their battling prowess.

Hitmontop masters Triple Kick, a dynamic three-kick attack escalating in damage with each successful hit.

Hitmonchan adopts Drain Punch, a move wielding 75 power while concurrently sapping health from opponents.

Hitmonlee, not to be outdone, embraces Brick Break, recognized as one of the premier Fighting-type moves.

Understanding Base Stats

To truly master these evolved Pokemon, it’s essential to delve into their base stats, providing insights into their strengths and weaknesses.

Tyrogue boasts a balanced set of stats across HP, Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed, all at a baseline of 35.

Hitmonlee, the agile striker, sees a significant boost in Attack (120) and Speed (87) post-evolution, making it a formidable opponent.

Hitmonchan excels in Defense (79) and Special Defense (110), while maintaining a respectable Attack (105).

Hitmontop strikes a balance between Attack (95) and Defense (95), with a robust Special Defense (110).

Embarking on the journey to evolve Tyrogue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brings forth a delightful challenge for trainers. With an abundance of Tyrogue in the Terarium, coupled with the strategic evolution process, players can unlock the true potential of Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop. By understanding the nuances of Tyrogue’s evolution and mastering the unique moves acquired by each evolved form, trainers can forge a formidable team ready to conquer any challenge that comes their way.