How to Fast Travel in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a new role-playing video game set in the magical world of Harry Potter. Players are able to explore the vast world of Hogwarts and interact with other characters within the game. One of the key features of the game is the ability to fast travel, allowing players to quickly move from one location to another. In this article, we’ll explain how to get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy and how to use fast travel to make the process easier.

When Fast Travel is unlocked:

Fast travel in Hogwarts Legacy is a convenient way for players to move from one location to another quickly. Players can access fast travel by opening the map in the Wizard’s Field Guide and selecting a previously visited Floo Flames location. The tutorial for fast travel is triggered when the player reaches their first Floo Flames location after leaving the common room and meeting with Professor Weasley. The process is straightforward and involves opening the map and selecting a previously visited Floo Flames location.

To unlock new fast-travel locations in the game, players simply need to walk past an undiscovered Floo Flames location. These locations are scattered throughout Hogwarts and can easily be discovered while playing the main story or exploring the castle. The game also keeps track of undiscovered fast-travel locations so that players can see how much of the area they’ve explored.

It’s important to note that not all Floo Flames locations are immediately accessible, with some being hidden behind locked doors. As players complete more main story quests and unlock new parts of the school, they will be able to find them all. However, there are still plenty of Floo Flames locations outside of key locations that can be used for fast travel. The player’s next objective is rarely more than a minute or two away from a previously unlocked fast-travel point.

Alternative means of travel:

Getting a broom in Hogwarts Legacy requires players to complete certain quests and tasks. The broom is an important item for players to have, as it allows them to explore the skies and reach new heights. The broom is also a crucial tool for participating in the game’s various flying challenges and competitions.

It’s important to note that the broom is not available immediately, and players will need to progress through the main story and complete certain tasks before they are able to get it. However, once players have obtained the broom, they will be able to use it to fast travel to previously unlocked Floo Flames locations.

In conclusion, getting a broom in Hogwarts Legacy is an important step in exploring the world and participating in various challenges and competitions. Fast travel is a convenient way for players to quickly move from one location to another, making it easier to complete quests and tasks. By following these steps, players will be able to easily get a broom and start using fast travel in no time.