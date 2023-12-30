Discord is a flexible platform that facilitates easy conversation and multimedia exchange amongst communities. The option to favourite GIFs is one of the entertaining features that customers frequently love. But if Discord is being used on a mobile device, you may be wondering how to take full advantage of this feature. We’ll walk you through the process of adding your favourite GIFs to Discord mobile in this article.

Recognising Your Favourites in Discord

Prior to moving on to the processes related to mobile devices, it’s important to know what it means to favourite a GIF on Discord. A GIF that you favourite is effectively bookmarked for convenient access at a later time. This function comes in particularly useful when you find a GIF that you adore and wish to utilise in several discussions without having to search for it repeatedly.

Update the Discord App

Make sure your Discord app is up to date before trying to like GIFs on mobile. Having the most recent version guarantees a seamless experience because developers frequently release new features and enhancements. Check for updates via the app store on your device and install any that are available.

Making your way to the GIF

On Discord mobile, you must first find the channel or direct message containing the GIF before you can favourite it. Once you locate the GIF that you want to like, scroll through the conversation. Keep in mind that bots and other individuals can send GIFs.

Holding Down the GIF

After locating the GIF, give the picture a long press. This will bring up a menu with the GIF’s settings, one of which is to favourite it. When you long-press the GIF, a star or a heart icon may show up on some devices.

Picking “Favourite”

Once you’ve long-pressed the GIF, a menu will open. Find the “Favourite” option. To make the GIF your favourite, tap on this option. Successfully adding a GIF to your favourites is indicated by the icon, which is typically a heart.

Getting to Your Best GIFs

To view your favourite GIFs at a later time, go to the main menu of the Discord app. Search for a section with the term “Favourites” or something similar. All of your favourite GIFs are kept in this location. You can browse and share your favourite GIFs in different chats with ease from one location.

Taking a GIF out of Your Favourites

If you ever want to take a GIF out of your favourites, go to the Favourites area, locate the GIF you wish to take out of your favourites, and generally you will see an option to take it out.

In summary

Discord mobile’s favourite GIF feature is a simple way to improve your overall experience with the app. Making the most of Discord’s most useful feature may be achieved by following these instructions, whether you want to bookmark a special moment or save a hilarious GIF for use in later talks. Update your app frequently and begin gathering your best GIFs right away!