How To Favourite GIFs on Discord Mobile

In the world of online communication and community engagement, Discord stands out as a popular platform. It’s not just a voice and chat app; it’s a hub where people connect, strategize, and enjoy moments together. Especially favored by gamers, Discord offers exceptional voice chat, surpassing in-game options. It’s also a hotspot for sharing experiences, making plans, and coordinating events with friends and colleagues.

Among the various ways Discord communities interact, GIFs have become a central element. These animated images, known as GIFs, add a dash of internet flavor to conversations. They’re an indispensable part of online interactions, enhancing the way we express ourselves digitally.

GIFs are a significant means of internet communication in 2023. They hold a whole emotion or concept within a brief clip and are mainly used to visually convey reactions on the internet. Beyond personal use, GIFs serve as quick educational tools for businesses, educators, and freelancers. Within Discord, a communication platform embraced by gamers, enthusiasts, and clubs, GIFs find a broad application. They serve as a swift way to share thoughts and feelings. Thus, knowing how to quickly access and share GIFs on Discord is a valuable skill for every Discord user.

Locating the GIF Favourites Button

For newcomers to Discord, getting a grip on GIF sharing is essential. Let’s guide you through the process of sharing GIFs within your server’s conversations. And for those who are more adventurous, we’ll delve into using Jumpshare to craft and distribute personalized GIFs!

Locating the GIF menu is straightforward. It’s located next to the message bar, featuring a GIF button on the right side. Discord’s GIF search relies on Tenor, an online GIF service. It offers two options: you can search for specific GIFs using the search bar at the top, or you can explore categories for curated options.

Adding the GIF to Favourites

When you spot a GIF that resonates, posting it in the chat is a breeze. Click on the GIF, and it will appear as a separate message. But wait, there’s more! See that star icon on the top-right corner? Give it a click, and the GIF will be added to your favorites. This is a nifty feature because it lets you quickly access your preferred GIFs whenever you want to share them.

Now, about those favorite GIFs. Any GIF on Discord can be ‘favourited.’ Hover over a GIF, even if it’s not from the GIF search within Discord itself. Voila! The star icon emerges in the top-right corner. Just remember, if the background is white, you’ll only see the star icon when you hover over it.

Clicking on the star is like giving a virtual high-five. It fills in, marking the GIF as a favorite. From this point on, you can easily find this GIF in the favorites menu of the GIF search tool. But what if a GIF has overstayed its welcome in your favorites list? A simple click on the star icon again will remove it.

But wait, there’s more to the GIF party! GIPHY, a GIF-focused platform, offers a way to hoard your must-have GIFs. Wave goodbye to that messy folder of downloaded GIF files and embrace GIPHY Favorites for a more organized approach.

First things first, log in to your GIPHY account. If you’re not already signed in, look for the “Log In” option at the top-right corner or simply click “Favorites” on the Navigation Bar. Not to worry if you’re not logged in; the system will prompt you.

Once you’re in, explore the vast collection of GIPHY GIFs. Hover your cursor over an image, and you’ll spot a Heart icon at the right corner. Click on that, and voila! The GIF joins your list of favorites. Over time, this collection will become a treasure trove of visual expressions.

Removing Favourites

Parting ways with a GIF is just as easy. Click on that Heart icon again, and it will be removed from your list. To view all your cherished GIFs and Stickers, visit giphy.com/favorites on your desktop or use the Heart menu icon on your mobile device. The best part? Your favorites are synced across devices, making sharing a breeze. That GIF you favorited on your computer? It’s ready to be texted to your friends without a tiresome search.

In conclusion, GIFs are the seasoning that adds flavor to online conversations, and Discord knows it well. Sharing them is a cakewalk – just remember the star icon for favorites. And for the ultimate GIF-hoarding experience, GIPHY Favorites is your go-to tool. Whether you’re planning strategies with teammates or simply having a virtual hangout with friends, mastering GIF-sharing on Discord Mobile will undoubtedly elevate your online communication game.

