How To Find All The Great Hunt Eggs in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 is following the trend of sports videogames by having holiday-themed events, and this Easter season is no exception. San Diego Studios has implemented a new release method for this event in which they have given rather vague clues for each objective. In this article, we will dive into the reward path and explain each objective carefully so that you can find all the Great Hunt Eggs in MLB The Show 23.

The Great Egg Hunt reward path has nine objectives that players can complete to earn rewards:

The first objective is worth 10 points and players can earn a 95 OVR Catfish Hunter for completing it.

The second objective is worth 20 points and awards players with an Egg Hunt Universal profile icon and 1500 XP.

The third objective is worth 30 points and gives players a 96 OVR Alex Bregman.

The fourth objective is worth 40 points and rewards players with five the show packs and 1500 XP.

The fifth objective is worth 50 points and gives players a 95 OVR Gregory Soto.

The sixth objective is worth 60 points and awards players with three Ballin is a Habbit packs and 1500 XP.

The seventh objective is worth 70 points and gives players a 97 OVR George Spinger.

The eighth objective is worth 80 points and rewards players with a 97 OVR Reggie Jackson and 1500 XP.

The final objective is worth 90 points and awards players with a Golden Egg Universal Profile icon and 3000 XP.

The devs have not given players specific instructions to find the Great Hunt Eggs, but rather vague clues. At the time of writing, not every egg has been confirmed, but players have been able to confirm some eggs through a Reddit thread.

objectives and their clues:

The first egg can be found by going to the MAIN MENU, pushing down on the d-pad, and selecting the Moments tab. Players need to finish five moments to collect this egg.

The second egg is a mini-seasons based egg, and the clue for this egg is “What do you call an egg that travels around the world? An egg-splorer!”

The third egg can be obtained by completing any conquest game, regardless of whether the player wins or loses.

The fourth egg can be found by hitting a home run in a Battle Royale game.

The fifth egg can be obtained by completing a Ranked Seasons game. However, players can earn this egg by quitting the game, although it may also depend on the time spent in the game.

The sixth egg can be obtained by getting five walks in any mode.

The seventh egg can be earned by earning 1000 PXP with cards in the program.

The eighth egg can be obtained by beating a bird-based team such as the Cardinals, Blue Jays, or Orioles in a full play vs CPU game. It is recommended to play this game on rookie difficulty to finish quickly.

Finally, the ninth egg can be obtained by finishing a full event game. It may be easier to sandbag and give up a run so that the opponent does not leave early.

In conclusion, finding all the Great Hunt Eggs in MLB The Show 23 can be a bit of a challenge as the developers have given players rather vague clues for each objective. However, with this guide, players can complete each objective and earn rewards such as OVR players and XP. While not every egg has been confirmed yet, this article will be updated to ensure accuracy. Happy hunting!