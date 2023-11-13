How To Find & Destroy Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare III’s latest addition, the Zombies mode, introduces an exhilarating twist to the gaming experience. Instead of traditional levels and rounds, players navigate a vast map, completing contracts in the DMZ gameplay loop. While the real players encountered may seem friendly, the challenge arises when tasked with finding and destroying a Mercenary Convoy during the Interceptor mission. This guide will walk you through the process of locating and annihilating these convoys, ensuring you can seamlessly progress in the game and earn valuable rewards.

The mission to find a Mercenary Convoy in Modern Warfare 3’s zombies mode may initially pose a challenge. As you progress through story missions, the Interceptor mission will require you to locate and dismantle one of these motorcades. Unfortunately, there is minimal information provided regarding their exact location, and they won’t appear on the map until you are in close proximity. To aid you in conquering the Exclusion Zone, our MWZ tips can be handy, especially if you are new to the world of zombies.

Mercenary Convoy Location

To maximize your chances of stumbling upon a Mercenary Convoy in MWZ, head to the expansive two-lane highway encircling the map. This highway runs along the border between the low threat zone and the orange medium threat zone. The convoy typically consists of three pickup trucks filled with mercenaries. Equip yourself with a sniper rifle or a suitable weapon to eliminate them efficiently. Shooting the convoy will instantly halt its movement, prompting the soldiers to disembark without the need to block the road or employ a launcher.

As you enter the zombie-infested landscape, secure a vehicle and drive along the main highway. When nearing a convoy, three red vehicles will appear on the map, accompanied by a radio dialogue hinting at their proximity. While their appearance is somewhat random, exploring both the northern and southern stretches of the highway, particularly above large city areas, has proven to be most successful. Persistence along the highway will eventually lead you to a nearby convoy.

Completing the Mission

To successfully complete this random event, eliminate all mercenaries present in the convoy. This action contributes towards finishing the Interceptor mission. Don’t forget to loot the Mercenary Caches located on the back of each truck. Additionally, scour the area around the fallen mercenaries to secure the Mercenary Stronghold Keycard—a distinctive blue glowing square akin to the keycards in DMZ. Taking down these convoys represents the most efficient method of obtaining these keycards.

The Mercenary Stronghold Keycard is a valuable reward, granting access to the Mercenary Stronghold. These strongholds are rife with enemies, yet they also offer substantial weapons and rewards, facilitating a smoother Zombies extraction. Furthermore, possessing a Legacy Stronghold Keycard allows you to assault the main mercenary base in the northern part of the map. Prepare adequately, as this endeavor entails facing off against an attack helicopter before securing a special reward from the boss’s hideout.

Optimal Strategy for Destroying Convoys:

Effectively neutralizing each mercenary in the convoy, including the leader who drops the keycard, is the primary objective. While shooting them is a conventional approach, explosives can prove invaluable. There may be instances where disabling or gaining control of the vehicles becomes necessary to fulfill the task, particularly when working towards the Interceptor contract.

Rewards

The Mercenary Keycard stands as the primary reward for successfully destroying the convoy. This keycard opens the door to the Mercenary Stronghold, where formidable enemies await. Despite the challenges, the strongholds also house commendable weapons and rewards, aiding you in your quest for Zombies extraction.