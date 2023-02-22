How to Get all the Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an exciting video game that takes place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As a fifth-year student, players prepare for their OWL exams and explore the magical world freely. However, without a broom or mount, getting around can be challenging. Fortunately, there are thirteen unique brooms that players can obtain while playing Hogwarts Legacy. In this article, we will discuss how to get all the brooms in the game.

How to Get your First Broom:

The first broom players can obtain is from Albie Weekes’ Spintwitches Sporting Needs store in Hogsmeade. After completing Professor Kogawa’s Flying Class, players can visit the store and purchase their first broom. While players only need to purchase one broom to progress the story, they can obtain all five brooms sold at the store by purchasing them all. Each broom at Spintwitches Sporting Needs costs 600 Galleons, which is quite cheap compared to other vendors.

Sky Scythe Broom:

Players can find four other brooms by interacting with traveling vendors stationed in various locations around the map. Finding these vendors can be challenging, but players can explore the Highlands to locate them. Leopold Babcocke’s store outside Hogsmeade Station sells the Sky Scythe Broom for 5,000 Galleons. To find the vendor, players should travel east from Hogwarts or south from Hogsmeade until they reach the railway line. From there, they should follow the track until they reach Hogsmeade Station.

Family Antique Broom:

Priya Treadwell in Feldcroft sells the Family Antique Broom for 2,500 galleons. Players can find her store by fast-traveling to Irondale and flying southwest until they reach the ruins beside the Battle Arena. The Silver Arrow Broom is sold at Arn’s shop just south of Hogwarts for 5,000 Galleons. Players must complete the Carted Away side quest that becomes available after completing the Tomes and Tribulations main quest to unlock the vendor who sells the Silver Arrow Broom.

Aeromancer Broom:

The Aeromancer Broom is sold for 3,000 Galleons at Rohan Prakash’s store just southwest of Marunweem Bridge. To reach this location, players must battle through the Goblin encampment at East South Sea Bog until they reach North Poidsear Coast, from where they should fly southeast until they find Marunweem Bridge and then travel southwest.

Location of Four Other Brooms:

To unlock the remaining four brooms, players must complete a series of straightforward challenges that require them to explore the world, locate Balloon Clusters, and pop them by flying directly into the balloons. Each broom requires a different number of Balloon Clusters to be found and popped, so players will need to explore the world to find them all. Finding and popping all 32 Balloon Clusters will unlock these four brooms: Night Dancer Broom, Lickety Swift broom, the Wild Fire Broom, and Bright Spark Broom.

In conclusion, there are thirteen unique brooms that players can obtain while playing Hogwarts Legacy. Most brooms can be purchased from various vendors scattered throughout the world, but some can only be obtained by completing challenges. Players who want to obtain all the brooms may find it challenging to obtain them all due to the limited number of Galleons they have. However, by exploring the world and completing quests, players can eventually obtain all the brooms in the game. With these brooms, players can navigate the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy with ease and enjoy the game to its fullest potential.