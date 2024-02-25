The Roar of Time and Spacial Rend Adventure Effects were introduced as part of the Go Tour: Sinnoh event in February 2024, offering players a chance to enhance their gameplay with unique bonuses. The Roar of Time Adventure Effect, tied to Origin Forme Dialga, and the Spacial Rend Adventure Effect, linked to Origin Forme Palkia, bring exciting opportunities for trainers willing to embark on the journey to acquire them.

The Roar of Time Adventure Effect, accessible exclusively through Origin Forme Dialga, grants players the power to halt timers for Incense, Lucky Eggs, Star Piece, and the coveted Daily Adventure Incense. This temporary time freeze can be activated for six minutes at a cost of 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candy.

For those looking for an extended duration, the effect can be prolonged in six-minute increments, up to a maximum of two hours. However, reaching the two-hour limit requires a substantial investment of 100,000 Stardust and 100 Dialga Candy. Further extension up to a total of 24 hours is possible but comes at a hefty cost of 1,200,000 Stardust and 1,200 Dialga Candy. It’s a decision that warrants careful consideration due to the significant investment required.

In addition to its utility outside of battles, Roar of Time can be deployed in combat with impressive power ratings:

Trainer Battles: 150 Power

Gyms and Raids: 160 Power

The Spacial Rend Adventure Effect

The Spacial Rend Adventure Effect, wielded exclusively by Origin Forme Palkia, offers trainers an enhanced encounter experience by extending the range at which wild Pokémon can be encountered. Furthermore, it adds a visually striking effect to the in-game map. Activating Spacial Rend for a duration of 10 minutes costs 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palkia Candy. Similar to Roar of Time, the duration of Spacial Rend can be extended in 10-minute increments, up to a maximum of two hours, at a cost of 60,000 Stardust and 60 Palkia Candy. Extending the effect to a total of 24 hours requires a significant investment of 720,000 Stardust and 720 Palkia Candy.

In battles, Spacial Rend exhibits impressive power ratings:

Trainer Battles: 95 Power

Gyms and Raids: 160 Power

Starting the Necessary Questline

The conclusion of the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon GO coincides with the Go Tour: Sinnoh Global event, providing players with an opportunity to complete quests such as Go Tour 2024: It’s About Time and Space and Legends 0486. To utilize the Adventure Effects, trainers must capture either Origin Forme Dialga or Origin Forme Palkia. Alongside these endeavors, players can explore various features such as Routes, Gift Exchange, and Party Play while engaging in activities like hunting rare Pokémon, participating in the Go Battle League, or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Activating Adventure Effects in Pokémon GO

To activate an Adventure Effect in Pokémon GO, players must first possess the Pokémon associated with the desired effect – Origin Forme Dialga for Roar of Time and Origin Forme Palkia for Spacial Rend. It’s crucial to note that these moves cannot be learned through TM and can only be obtained by capturing a Pokémon that already possesses them. Regular form Dialga and Palkia, as well as Smeargle, cannot learn or utilize these Adventure Effect moves.

Trainers should be aware that only one Adventure Effect can be active at a time. Attempting to activate a second Adventure Effect while one is already in use will prompt a notification from Pokémon GO. To activate an Adventure Effect, locate either Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia in your Pokémon storage, access their dedicated page, and navigate to the Adventure Effect section below their moveset. From there, select ‘Use’ to specify the desired duration by allocating Stardust and Candy.

Once confirmed, the Adventure Effect will kick off, accompanied by a brief animation featuring Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia. A timer will appear on the screen’s right-hand side, indicating the remaining duration of the Adventure Effect. Trainers can choose to extend the effect’s duration by paying the requisite Stardust and Candy costs.