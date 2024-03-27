In the vast world of Baldur’s Gate 3, where every corner holds secrets and treasures, the Deep Delver stands out as a coveted War Pick, offering its wielder the advantage of dealing extra damage with each strike. Whether you’re embarking on a solo adventure or leading a band of companions, acquiring the Deep Delver can greatly enhance your arsenal and bolster your combat prowess.

The journey to obtaining the Deep Delver begins in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. This formidable weapon remains within reach until you cross the threshold into its source area for the first time. Therefore, timing is crucial in securing this powerful asset for your party’s arsenal.

To acquire the Deep Delver, your path leads to Grymforge, a location teeming with challenges and opportunities. Grymforge is accessible through various entrances scattered across the Underdark. Once you arrive, a boat awaits at the beach, ready to ferry you to your destination.

Upon reaching Grymforge, you’ll encounter Nere, a True Soul Drow whose cruel intentions cast a shadow over the Deep Gnomes under his oppression. Here, you face a critical decision: stand against Nere and defend the Deep Gnomes, or aid him in his malevolent endeavors.

Choosing to confront Nere initiates a battle against him and his allies. Beware of the formidable foes among his ranks, as they possess the strength to push vulnerable characters into perilous lava pools, leading to swift demise.

After emerging victorious from the skirmish, scour the area for spoils of battle, including the Deep Delver. The weapon rests among the remains of Elder Brithvar, waiting to be claimed by a worthy adventurer.

The Deep Delver’s Benefits

The Deep Delver boasts unique perks that elevate its effectiveness in combat, particularly against adversaries. Understanding its capabilities is essential to maximizing its potential on the battlefield.

Deep Delver Perks

Deep Delver: Inflicts Shattered on hit.

Shattered: Imbued with the gnawing exhaustion of endless labor. Receives an additional 1d4 Piercing damage when struck with Deep Delver.

Thanks to the Shattered status effect, the Deep Delver delivers an additional 1d4 Piercing damage with each successful strike. This enhancement amplifies the weapon’s base damage, culminating in a devastating assault capable of dealing up to 12 damage per hit.

Optimizing the Deep Delver

To fully exploit the Deep Delver’s capabilities, strategic consideration must be given to the character wielding it. Certain classes excel in harnessing the potential of Martial Melee weapons, making them ideal candidates for wielding the Deep Delver to its fullest extent.

Fighter

Fighters epitomize mastery of Martial Melee weapons, boasting unparalleled proficiency in combat. With the ability to execute multiple attacks per action and access to features like Extra Attack and Action Surge, Fighters wield the Deep Delver with unparalleled finesse. Their versatility and sheer strength make them formidable adversaries on the battlefield, capable of decimating foes with precision and power.

Valour Bard

Valour Bards, proficient in Martial Melee weapons, harness the Deep Delver’s potential to supplement their spellcasting abilities. While their primary focus remains on magic, the Deep Delver serves as a reliable backup in situations where spells prove ineffective or inaccessible. With the weapon in hand, Valour Bards ensure a consistent source of damage, bolstering their contributions to combat encounters.

Cleric

Clerics, revered for their divine magic, find value in wielding the Deep Delver as a secondary option in battle. Although their spellcasting takes precedence, the weapon provides a tangible advantage in close-quarters combat or when magical resources are depleted. With proficiency in Martial Melee weapons, Clerics wield the Deep Delver with proficiency and precision, enhancing their combat effectiveness when the situation demands physical prowess.