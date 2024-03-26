In the vast realm of Baldur’s Gate 3, a treasure trove of items awaits discovery. From enchanted trinkets that grant magical powers to weapons that strike with extraordinary force, these items are the keys to unlocking new potentials for your character. Among these treasures lies the Hunter’s Dagger, a weapon of finesse that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. Obtaining this dagger during Act 1 is a strategic move that can greatly enhance your gameplay. Here’s how you can acquire the Hunter’s Dagger and unleash its full potential in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Location and Acquisition

The journey to obtain the Hunter’s Dagger begins in Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3. This means that players eager to add this formidable weapon to their arsenal must venture into the early stages of the game. Fortunately, acquiring the Hunter’s Dagger is not a daunting task and can be accomplished by navigating through a few key areas and completing minor quests.

The Hunter’s Dagger can be acquired from Roah Moonglow, a merchant stationed at the Shattered Sanctum within the Goblin Camp. To reach this elusive location, embark on a journey through the dense forest from Emerald Grove, leading into Blighted Village. From there, follow the winding path downhill and cross the bridge, which will bring you to the courtyard of the Goblin Camp. Within this courtyard stands the abandoned Selunite temple known as Shattered Sanctum, where Roah Moonglow awaits.

Upon entering Shattered Sanctum, seek out Roah Moonglow, who can be found at coordinates X: 273, Y: -27. Engage her in conversation and inquire about her wares to access the trading menu. Here, you can secure the Hunter’s Dagger for a price of 169 Gold, thus adding this coveted weapon to your inventory.

Alternatively, players with a stealthy disposition may opt for a more covert approach to obtain the Hunter’s Dagger. Utilizing the skills of a rogue or ranger, one can attempt to pilfer the dagger from Roah Moonglow through the art of stealth and pickpocketing. However, exercise caution, as the presence of vigilant goblins in the vicinity may complicate this endeavor and increase the risk of detection.

Unlocking the Dagger’s Potential

The Hunter’s Dagger boasts a unique ability known as Rupturing, which inflicts additional damage upon a successful hit. Upon striking a target, the dagger forces them to undergo a DC 13 Constitution Saving Throw or suffer the effects of rupture. This results in the target taking an extra +2d8 Bludgeoning damage +1d4 Bludgeoning damage, a substantial boon in combat. To maximize the effectiveness of the Hunter’s Dagger, it is essential to equip it to a character capable of securing successful hits consistently.

The ideal candidate for wielding the Hunter’s Dagger is a rogue, whose proficiency with finesse weapons and cunning tactics makes them a formidable combatant. By utilizing abilities such as Cunning Action Hide and Sneak Attack, rogues can increase their chances of landing successful hits, thereby triggering the Rupturing effect with frequency.

For those who prefer alternative playstyles, Dexterity-focused classes such as rangers and bards also make viable candidates for wielding the Hunter’s Dagger. Rangers can employ melee combat tactics when faced with swarming adversaries or situations that limit ranged attacks. Similarly, bards, with their agility and versatility, can utilize the dagger as a backup option for dealing physical damage when spellcasting is not feasible.