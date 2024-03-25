Having the Spider’s Lyre in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is a great way to get a good start on the act, securing the Spider’s Lyre is probably your best bet to a safer passage through the Shadow-Cursed Lands. In this guide, we’ll delve into the methods to obtain this crucial item, ensuring your party’s safety and success in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players a vast array of items, each with its unique benefits and functions. From enhancing character builds to aiding in quests and exploration, these items play a pivotal role in your adventure through Faerun. Among them, the Spider’s Lyre stands out for its significance in Act 2, providing a means to navigate the treacherous Shadow-Cursed Lands safely.

Securing the Spider’s Lyre is essential for summoning Kar’niss and ensuring safe passage through the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Fortunately, there are multiple avenues to obtain this valuable item, catering to various playstyles, whether good-aligned, neutral, or evil.

Getting Spider’s Lyre from Minthara

One method involves obtaining the Spider’s Lyre from Minthara, offering a quick and straightforward route. Begin by journeying to Emerald Grove and consulting with Zevlor, leader of the Tieflings. He’ll unveil the conflict between Tieflings and Druids due to the Goblin threat, triggering a quest to eliminate the Goblin Camp leaders, with Minthara atop the hierarchy.

Proceed to the Blighted Village and infiltrate the Goblin Camp, making your way to the Shattered Sanctum where Minthara resides. While confronting all leaders or clearing the camp is beneficial, targeting Minthara directly expedites acquiring the Spider’s Lyre. Engage her in combat or convince her of your allegiance, enabling you to claim the Lyre swiftly.

Minthara’s Location and Consequences

Minthara can be found within the Shattered Sanctum at the Goblin Camp. Engaging her in combat yields the Lyre upon her defeat, while persuading her results in an alliance, culminating in a battle against the camp. Upon victory, loot the Lyre from her corpse and proceed with your adventure.

Alternate Method with Minthara for Evil Playthroughs

Alternatively, players inclined towards an evil playthrough or seeking to align with Minthara can follow a different path. Collaborate with Minthara to raid Emerald Grove, culminating in a celebration where she gifts you the Spider’s Lyre.

Obtaining Spider’s Lyre from Nere

For those preferring an alternative route, True Soul Nere offers another opportunity to obtain the Spider’s Lyre. Journey to the Underdark and rendezvous with Nere at Grymforge, where a choice must be made:

Challenge Nere and his followers in combat to defend the Deep Gnomes.

Impress Nere by eliminating the Deep Gnomes.

Facing Nere or Slaying the Deep Gnomes

Engaging Nere in combat presents a challenging encounter, while eliminating the Deep Gnomes garners his favor, resulting in the acquisition of the Spider’s Lyre as a gift.

Once in possession of the Spider’s Lyre, ensure completion of Act 1 tasks before transitioning to Act 2. Upon entering the Shadow-Cursed Lands, locate Kansif’s camp and engage in dialogue. Play the Lyre during the conversation to summon Kar’niss, facilitating safe passage to Moonrise Towers.