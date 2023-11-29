It’s that time of the year when Spotify wraps up your musical journey in a vibrant, data-filled gift. If you’re eagerly waiting for your 2023 recap, worry not, this article tells you exactly how to unwrap the magic. This year’s Spotify Wrapped is bursting with exciting features, making it the most feature-packed version yet. So, let’s dive into the festivities and discover how to make the most of Spotify Wrapped 2023.

How to Unwrap Spotify Wrapped 2023

Getting your hands on the Spotify Wrapped 2023 goodness is a breeze, whether you’re on your mobile or desktop.

Mobile

For mobile users, ensure you’re rocking the latest version of the Spotify app by checking the App Store (for iOS) or Play Store (for Android). Keep your eyes peeled for a card titled ‘Your 2023 Wrapped’ on the Home tab. Can’t find it? Don’t fret – just swipe left, and voila! The Wrapped button will lead you straight to the musical celebration.

Alternatively, you can take a detour to spotify.com/wrapped on your mobile browser. Log in, and there it is – your musical year neatly packaged.

Desktop

Gone are the days of mobile exclusivity – now, you can unwrap the Spotify magic on your desktop too! Head to spotify.com/wrapped, sign in, and there it is – your musical journey unveiled on the big screen. If you don’t see it immediately, give it a few hours, and it might just pop up. Still no luck? Try reopening the app or, if all else fails, the good ol’ delete and reinstall method.

New Features to Look Out For

Spotify Wrapped 2023 brings its usual dose of musical statistics, but this year, there are some fresh features to keep an eye on.

1. Sound Town

Ever felt a mysterious connection to Buenos Aires or Brisbane? Spotify Wrapped 2023’s Sound Town feature has your back. It matches you to a city based on your musical tastes and favorite artists. Consider it your compass for planning your 2024 holiday destination.

3. Video Messages

Prepare for a bigger dose of gratitude from your favorite artists. Video messages from top artists might just grace your personal Wrapped roundup. If not, fear not – the broader Wrapped feed on your Home screen promises video messages from “thousands of artists,” along with editorial playlists and concert updates.

4. Spotify AI DJ Does Wrapped

Spotify’s AI DJ, with its personalized commentary, joins the Wrapped party this year. Tap on the DJ card in your Home feed, and you’ll be treated to a playlist of your top songs in 2023, complete with personalized messages. Act fast, though – it’s only available for the first week after Wrapped launches.

2. Me in 2023

This year, Wrapped introduces ‘Me in 2023,’ a label based not just on your favorite artists but also on your app habits. Whether you’re a playlist Alchemist or a quick-skipping Shapeshifter, Wrapped’s got a label just for you.

5. Blend

Breaking down the walls of the Wrapped garden, Spotify lets you blend your musical tastes with others. Create a Blend playlist by searching for ‘blend,’ tap ‘create a blend,’ invite a friend, and select the ‘2023 Wrapped Top Songs’ filter. Now, enjoy a playlist that merges your top tunes with theirs – because your songs are undoubtedly the best.

As the curtains rise on Spotify Wrapped 2023, it’s time to unwrap the musical journey of the year gone by. Whether you’re discovering your Sound Town, embracing your ‘Me in 2023’ label, or enjoying personalized playlists from Spotify’s AI DJ, this year’s Wrapped promises to be a musical extravaganza. So, update your app, log in, and let the music unfold – because the magic of Spotify Wrapped is here to stay.