How To Get the Snowquill Armour Set in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Hebra region in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild presents players with a harsh climate, making it essential to acquire the Snowquill Set to resist the cold. This article will guide players through the process of obtaining and upgrading the Snowquill Armor Set, ensuring Link’s protection in the frigid Hebra and Tabantha Provinces.

Where to Find the Snowquill Set:

To acquire the Snowquill Set, players should venture to Rito Village, located just north of Tabantha Tower. In Rito Village, the Brazen Beak armor store offers the Snowquill Set for purchase. However, it’s important to note that the Snowquill Set does come with a hefty price tag for beginners:

Snowquill Headdress: 1000 rupees

Snowquill Tunic: 500 rupees

Snowquill Trousers: 550 rupees

If Link is short on rupees, players have two options. They can either farm and sell gems to accumulate the necessary funds or choose to purchase the pieces incrementally, starting with the cheapest option and acquiring the rest later. Each Snowquill piece provides a level 1 resistance to the cold, but this alone is insufficient for the colder areas of the Hebra Province.

Upgrading the Snowquill Set:

To unlock the full potential of the Snowquill Set and its beneficial Set Bonus, all pieces must be upgraded to at least two stars. Armor upgrades can be achieved by visiting the Great Fairies and providing them with the necessary materials. Players must have “freed” two Great Fairies to access level 2 armor upgrades, which require a total of 600 rupees.

Upgrade Requirements for Each Snowquill Piece:

The following materials are required to upgrade each part of the Snowquill Set:

Snowquill Headdress:

Upgrade Level 1: Defense 5 Required Materials: x3 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 2: Defense 8 Required Materials: x3 Warm Safflina, x5 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 3: Defense 12 Required Materials: x5 Sunshroom, x8 Fire Keese Wing

Upgrade Level 4: Defense 20 Required Materials: x5 Ruby, x10 Red Lizalfos Tail



Snowquill Tunic:

Upgrade Level 1: Defense 5 Required Materials: x3 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 2: Defense 8 Required Materials: x3 Warm Safflina, x5 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 3: Defense 12 Required Materials: x5 Sunshroom, x8 Fire Keese Wing

Upgrade Level 4: Defense 20 Required Materials: x5 Ruby, x10 Red Lizalfos Tail



Snowquill Trousers:

Upgrade Level 1: Defense 5 Required Materials: x3 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 2: Defense 8 Required Materials: x3 Warm Safflina, x5 Red Chuchu Jelly

Upgrade Level 3: Defense 12 Required Materials: x5 Sunshroom, x8 Fire Keese Wing

Upgrade Level 4: Defense 20 Required Materials: x5 Ruby, x10 Red Lizalfos Tail



Players can obtain most of the required materials in the Eldin Province, specifically near Goron City and the Southern Mine. The Southern Mine is home to Red Chuchus and Fire Keese, while Red Lizalfos can be found in various enemy fortresses across Eldin. Sunshrooms and Warm Safflina can be tracked using the Sheikah Sensor+.

Additionally, players can find Warm Safflinas in the Gerudo Wasteland, particularly near the Fairy Fountain (Great Gerudo Skeleton). Sunshrooms are more abundant and can be located in the Gerudo Highlands or Retsam Forest, northeast of Hateno Village.

Conclusion:

To navigate the cold landscapes of the Hebra region in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players must acquire the Snowquill Armor Set. By visiting Rito Village and purchasing the Snowquill Set from the Brazen Beak armor store, players can equip Link with cold-resistant armor. Furthermore, by upgrading the Snowquill Set to at least two stars and fulfilling the material requirements, players can unlock its valuable Set Bonus and make Link unfreezable, ensuring his survival in the harshest climates of Hyrule.

