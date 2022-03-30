How to get to new domain genshin

The arrival of Genshin Impact 2.6 incorporates another space, and the opening of The Lost Valley ought to be at the highest point of the plan for the day of numerous players. The new area contains two strong ancient rarity sets in the Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering, and given their feasibility on a few characters, gaining admittance to this area to start cultivating promptly is an unquestionable requirement.

Fortunately, The Lost Valley is effectively unlockable inside the main hour of new satisfaction in Genshin Impact 2.6, giving players focus on it. Accessing The Chasm allows players the opportunity to open the new area, which is found close to the main Archon Statue in The Chasm’s overworld map – making it an area that will be critical to visit for a long time.

Those hoping to open The Lost Valley in Genshin Impact can observe its area set apart on the guide beneath. Peruse on to find out about the little riddle that is expected before obtaining entrance, and get cultivating relics as fast as could be expected.

Finishing The Lost Valley Domain Puzzle

Players will observe that the area set apart above contains a Unique Rock. This Unique Rock should be reverberated with to open admittance to the area, however, it’s not promptly clear were a sculpture to resound with might be.

Players hoping to open The Lost Valley should initially put a Geo Construct on the floorboard displayed here, simply before the Unique Rock. Doing so will produce rings in the air that permit players to rapidly float to the following vital area.

Then, players should rapidly go through the rings to get to an immense piece of rock that is outcropped from The Chasm region. A chest will have brought forth on the right one, and additionally the only one in the space’s gleaming with Geo energy. Once more, produce a Geo Construct to make a reverberation impact with the stone, which will swell out. However long the primary Geo Construct is as yet on top of the floor marker, it will go about as the rearward in a chain to tear open the Unique Rock

The last advance in opening The Lost Valley in Genshin Impact is just to get back to the area that was recently hindered and enter the cavern. There, players will track down a couple of metals and, off to one side alongside the opening in the floor, the new space.

What Artifacts Are In The Lost Valley Domain

The Lost Valley area in Genshin Impact contains the Vermillion Hereafter and Echoes of an Offering sets. These relics contain interesting impacts that make them alluring for an assortment of group structures, with characters like Xiao and the new 5-star Hydro sword client Kamisato Ayato among the people who might profit from trial and error with these choices.