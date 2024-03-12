Globally, players have been enthralled with Final Fantasy VII because to its captivating plot, varied cast of characters, and captivating gameplay. The enigmatic and melancholic Vincent Valentine, who has a troubled history, is one of the game’s most recognisable characters. Players can achieve Vincent’s “Rebirth,” a potent metamorphosis that gives him improved skills and makes him an even more deadly ally.

One of the most well-liked party members in the original game was Vincent Valentine, and many players are eager to find out how to play as him in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The cast of playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is highly amazing, and it grows considerably from that of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. For example, although characters such as Cait Sith and Red XIII were merely supporting cast members in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, players were able to witness their distinct playstyles in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

We’ll walk you through the process of obtaining Vincent’s Rebirth in Final Fantasy VII in this article.

Meet Vincent

Early in the game, players must go off on a quest to unlock Vincent’s Rebirth. In Nibelheim’s Shinra Mansion, players come upon Vincent. You have to search the estate and locate the locked chamber on the second level in order to set off the circumstances that will lead to Vincent joining your group. Once there, look around the coffin-like container to release Vincent from his sleep.

Vincent can only be unlocked in Chapter 11, “The Long Shadow of Shinra,” for players. As part of the quest, you’ll have to return to Shinra Manor, the same location where things went wrong with Sephiroth in Chapter 1 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, in order to unlock him. Following several challenging fights, Cloud and the other party members discover Vincent’s coffin in a closed area. It’s fascinating to remember that this door existed—albeit inaccessible—in the first chapter as well.

Have a Talk with Vincent

After releasing him, speak with him. After disclosing his terrible past and his reasons for wanting to join your group in the fight against Sephiroth, Vincent finally makes up his mind to do so. Following a lengthy exchange with Vincent, Cloud and his companions will go on to the next section of Shinra Manor, where players will have to engage in combat with Vincent. Vincent will be fighting in his Galian beast form, so this won’t be your typical fight. Even though it is unquestionably one of the hardest monsters in the game, players can take advantage of its weakness and fire to rapidly reduce its HP.

Get the key to “Lucrecia’s Cave”

You must explore Vincent’s background in greater detail in order to activate his Rebirth. Once you have the Highwind airship, proceed to Nibelheim, where you will discover a secret route that leads to “Lucrecia’s Cave.” You will find a small chamber with an object that resembles a crystal inside the cave. Look it over to get the key to “Lucrecia’s Cave”.

See Lucrecia’s Cave

After obtaining the key, proceed back to Lucrecia’s Cave, which is situated next to the Nibel Mountains waterfall. Proceed by using the key to open the sealed entrance.

Engage with the Crystal

A crystal encircled by a pool of Lifestream energy may be found inside Lucrecia’s Cave. Get close to the crystal and engage with it to set off a sequence of events that explore Vincent’s background and his relationship with Lucrecia.

Vincent’s Rebirth

You’ll be able to access his potent Rebirth metamorphosis as you gain more insight into his past. Through this transformation, Vincent gains access to new Limit Breaks, improves his stats, and becomes an even more formidable member of your team.

Using Vincent’s Rebirth

Now that Vincent’s Rebirth has been unlocked, try out his new skills and use them to enhance your party plan. Vincent may impact the game with his special abilities and improved stats, especially in hard fights against strong opponents.

When Vincent loses, Cait Sith invites him to join their celebration, but he declines and goes back to his chamber. But as the story comes to a close, Vincent boards Cid’s ship with Cloud and his group and sets out for the Gold Saucer. In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Vincent immediately joins the party as part of the main storyline, unlike in the original game where he was an optional member. Although the lack of playability for Vincent in the game has frustrated fans, it’s possible that the devs are storing it for the third sequel, which is still a way off.

In summary

A major turning point in Final Fantasy VII is Vincent’s Rebirth, which gives players a closer relationship with one of the game’s most mysterious characters. You can help your group in the heroic fight to preserve the world from Sephiroth’s impending menace by completing these tasks and learning more about Vincent’s backstory. With Vincent’s Rebirth at your disposal, take on the upcoming challenges and savour the improved gameplay that Final Fantasy VII has to offer.