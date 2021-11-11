How to Install AppEven on your iPhone

Although jailbreak utilities are starting to come back, not everyone can use them. However, recent times have seen a whole heap of Cydia alternatives that are also proving popular as official app store alternatives and one of the best is AppEven. It doesn’t require a jailbreak, is completely free, and offers tons of unofficial apps, games and other content.

AppEven Features:

AppEven isn’t just free, it doesn’t need you to install a jailbreak and you get all this cool content:

App Store Apps – official iOS app store content for free

AppEven Apps – unofficial apps, like tweaks, streaming apps, emulators, and more

Tweaked Apps – stock apps with lots of new features

Modified Games – stock games with new features unlocked

How to Download AppEven:

AppEven is easy to download:

Open Safari browser on your iPhone and go to the linked AppEven download page Tap a configuration profile and tap Allow on the confirmation message Tap Install and wait – Settings opens Tap Install Profile and input your passcode Safari opens, tap Install AppEven Tap Install and your Settings will open again Tap Install > Next > Done on each successive page and wait – AppEven will appear on your home screen when installed

How to Use AppEven

A user-friendly app, AppEven is easy to use:

Open AppEven Tap Apps and pick a category – see above Search for an app or game and tap it Tap Install and follow the in-app installation directions Your app will be on your home screen when installed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Given that AppEven is unofficial, people tend to ask lots of questions about it and these are the most common ones:

How to Fix the Untrusted Developer Error?

Open iOS Settings Tap General > Profiles Find and tap the AppEven profile in the list Tap Trust or Verify and close Settings The error will no longer appear

Will It Invalidate my Warranty?

No, it won’t, because you are not jailbreaking your device and AppEven is legal to use. Because it doesn’t need root access, it doesn’t violate Apple’s security and they have no reason to invalidate your warranty. However, some tweaks are designed to change how your device works and these are not strictly allowed. If needed, you can delete these and reinstall them at a later date.

How to Fix the Cannot Download/Verify AppEven Error Message?

This has probably happened because Apple has revoked the app certificate, which they do with unofficial apps. Delete AppEven and wait a few hours, then try again – by then, the developers should have replaced the certificate. You might also get this error if you use a modified app at the same time as its official counterpart – you cannot have both installed on your device at the same time so delete the stock app before installing the modified version.

Can’t Connect to AppEven Error Message

Again, this is because of the app certificate. In this case, just wait a few hours. The certificate is renewed and AppEven will work once more.

Can I Request Apps or Games?

Yes, but there is no guarantee of success. You can use the developer’s Twitter feed to place your request.

Common AppEven Errors and Solutions

Although AppEven is stable, we are hearing of a couple of common but easy to resolve errors:

Blank Screen/Greyed-Out Icon

Open Settings > Safari Tap Clear Website Data Try again – the screen should be clear

AppEven Has Stopped Working

Apple can’t verify the app developer – you can:

Delete AppEven and reinstall it Open Settings > General > Profiles Tap the AppEven profile and tap Trust The app will work now

Invalid Argument Supplied

This isn’t as bad as it looks:

Remove AppEven and install it again Power off your device and wait a minute Turn it on and open AppEven Check for updates in the app settings and apply the available ones

Cannot Download AppEven

Most likely, you have an earlier version of AppEven causing conflict on your device:

Delete AppEven and reboot your device Install AppEven again – it should be working now

Profile Installation Failed

This happens when the servers can’t cope with traffic. If you still get the error after a few tries, follow these steps:

Place your device into Airplane mode Open Settings Tap Safari > Clear History and Website Data Tap on Clear History and Data Turn off Airplane mode, wait a few minutes and then try installing it again – AppEven should work now

All My Apps Crashed

Apple has revoked the app certificate – delete AppEven from your device and install it again. Then install an anti-revoke app or VPN and this will not happen again.

AppEven is one of the more popular alternative app stores, with plenty of choice for all users. It’s free to use and doesn’t need a jailbreak so download it on your iPhone or iPad today and see what it is all about.