How to Install Panda Helper App on iPhone and Android Phone

iOS users are spoilt for choice right now. Not only are there a few jailbreaks in circulation that some users can install, but there are also plenty of third-party app stores available too. One of the top stores is Panda Helper, a great alternative to Cydia without jailbreaking and a fantastic alternative to the official app store. Even better, Android users can also experience this cool app store for themselves and, using an Android emulator you can enjoy it as an alternative to your Mac or Windows desktop app store. Find out how you can do all this and more by reading on.

How to Download Panda Helper:

Panda Helper works on iOS, Android and desktop platforms too. It’s easy to install so choose your platforms and follow the guide:

Method 1: iOS Only

Open the Safari browser on your device and navigate to the official Panda Helper download page https://panda-helper.org/download/ Tap the configuration profile to start the download Tap Allow on the confirmation message and a new page opens Tap Install and input your passcode if requested Tap Install and when Panda Helper is installed it will be on one of your home screens

Fix the Untrusted Developer Error:

Panda Helper is not an official app, which means Apple cannot verify the developer. They will show you the Untrusted Developer error as a way of stopping you from using the app when you open it for the first time. You can verify the developer as safe, so make a note of the name on the error message and close it:

Go into your iOS Settings and tap General > Profiles Tap the developer name in the list and tap on Trust or Verify Close Settings

Panda Helper should now work without the error – note you only have to do this on the first time you use the app, not every time.

Method 2: Android Only

Open your Android Settings app and tap Privacy or Security Find the Unknown Sources option and enable it using the slider beside it Close Settings and open your browser Go to the official Panda Helper Android page https://panda-helper.org/apk-download/ and tap the APK file to download it Open your Downloads and tap the file twice – wait for the installation to complete and you can use Panda Helper

Method 3: PC or Mac

You will need an Android emulator because there is no official desktop support. Nox and BlueStacks are two of the best emulators:

Using the official websites, download BlueStacks or Nox onto your computer Launch the emulator on your computer and let it set up In the meantime, download Panda Helper APK and extract the contents Drag the .apk file into the emulator or right-click it and choose open with Alternatively, you can just type Panda helper in the emulator search bar Click the file in the emulator and click Install – Panda Helper will be available via your emulator home screen

How to Use Panda Helper

Open Panda Helper on your device Click Apps on the main screen and click on an app category Click on whatever app or game you want to download – you can search for specific ones using the search bar Click on Install and wait – it will be on your home screen when it’s done (desktop users will find it on the emulator home screen)

iOS users – you may need to fix the untrusted developer error before you can use your apps and games

Panda Helper Features

Panda Helper offers users tons of cool features:

Free – no hidden fees, everything is free to use

No Jailbreak – and Android users don’t need to root their devices either

User-Friendly – easy to use and includes a built-in search bar

Supports Multiple Platforms – iOS, Android and desktop platforms too

Thousands of Apps – lots of unofficial content for free, modified apps and games, tweaks and much more

Safe and Legal – updated regularly and you don’t have to root or jailbreak. SSL encryption keeps your download secure

Alternative to Cydia – although it won’t offer the exact same experience, it does have plenty of unofficial apps and games

24/7 Support – customer service is available all day every day, regardless of where you are in the world

Top Installer – Panda Helper is in the top three of all unofficial installers, offering more content than most and incredibly reliable

There is no doubt in the minds of millions of people that Panda Helper offers a fantastic alternative, not just to Cydia but to the official app store too. Because it works on all major platforms, its customer base is huge and everyone will find something they want to install. No jailbreak or rooting is required and it’s completely free so try it on your device today and enjoy the best alternative to your current app store.