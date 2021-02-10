How to Listen to Spotify on desktop – A Complete Guide

We all have our own comfort tunes for every situation. We all have a playlist that is named “work mode,” “workout songs,” “sleep music,” or something similar to them. It’s like meditating while we’re in our own zone, doing whatever work is at hand during that time. Now, with the pandemic hitting the world, the work schedules have been locked inside our houses with us. We are all working from home currently, and music is the ultimate savior that we have.

Be it a small break or preparing a presentation, a little music that would match our mood always helps. AndInday’s times are Spotify, the top music streaming application with almost every song and podcast by various artists. We’re just a browse away from our favorite tunes.

However, it’s not always feasible to access the phone while changing and browsing through songs. Hence, using the web browser to browse through the pieces is more comfortable.

Here are some steps on how to use Spotify on a desktop.

a). Log in to the browser.

The first step is that we log into the browser that we use. Then type “Spotify” in your search engine and press the enter button. The first site suggestion would be of the official site of Spotify. Click on that.

b). Make an account, or log in if you already have one.

Log in using your credentials if you already have an account. If you don’t have one, don’t worry, Spotify lets you get access to a free account by default when you log in for the first time. If you want premium accounts, you can always browse through the plans and choose the plan that suits you. Having a premium account does have its own perks, but the free version is feasible too.

c). Now, browse through the songs or podcasts you want.

Now click on the search button. Relish your musical journey for as long as you want, with millions of songs just a click away.

However, if you use the desktop application of Spotify, it would not differ much from what the web browser version has to offer. The only perk of having a desktop application is that the sound quality would be better. For example, if a web browser lets you download a song of 128kbps, the same song in the desktop application would be 320kbps.

Conclusion –

It is as the Athenian philosopher, Plato, said about music –

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.”

Let us know what you think about the Spotify web player within the comments below. You can also write within the comments if you would like any specific How-to guide! Until then, enjoy the music.