How to set Time-limit on Instagram

Today, nearly half of the world’s population owns a smartphone. The age of digitalization has enhanced our lives in many ways. But just like everything, it also has its cons.

Millions of people suffer from digital addiction. We are unable to keep our devices away. From binge-watching shows on Netflix, Youtube to scrolling through Facebook and Instagram, we waste hours and then regret it.

But some apps like Instagram have addressed the issue and have come up with features that let you know how much time you have spent on the app. Although the feature doesn’t stop you from exceeding the time-limit, it does make you aware of your usage and allows you to use your time more consciously.

Analysis of the time-limit feature –

Instagram has three sections for the Your Activity feature. The first one, named Activity Dashboard, will show you how much time you spent on Instagram daily. Along with it, you’ll also be shown the average time that you spend per week.

The whole section which manages and records your activity can be divided into 3 categories –

The first one shows your daily average. It’s the average of how much time you spend weekly.

The second section shows a comparative analysis of how much time you spent each day.

The third section allows you to manage your time. This feature enables you to create a timer with a time limit of 15 minutes to 8 hours.

Setting time-limit in Instagram –

Follow these steps to set a time limit to your Instagram –

1. Open Instagram on your Android. Tap on your profile picture to visit your profile. It will be located at the bottom of your screen. 2. Click on the Hamburger icon located on the top-right of your screen.

3. You will see various menu options such as Archive, Saved, Close Friends, and Your Activity. Click on “Your Activity,” it also has a clock icon.

4. Here, you will see the three-section which I explained above, showing your average time weekly and daily.

5. Now, to set your time-limit, Click on “Set Daily Reminder” under the Manage your time section.

6. You will see various timelines from 5 minutes to 8 hours. Set any time-limit based on your preference, and you’re good to go!

That’s how you can set a time limit to your Instagram account. It will let you be aware of how much time you’re spending on the app. It will also avoid you being stressed about it. We all can relate how we opened Instagram for just a few minutes, and Boom! It’s over an hour. Having this feature will ensure you don’t overspend your time on it and manage it better.

Let us know what you think about this feature of Instagram. You could also write in the comments if you need any specific How-to guide! Until then, happy networking!