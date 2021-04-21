How to live stream a video meeting using Google Meet

Google recently made its move focused on Meet free for all users. From that point forward, Google has kept on upgrading Meet with a variety of highlights and improvements.

We have additionally seen more great coordination of Meets in Gmail for both Series clients just as the free form.

One of the top highlights of Google Meet is the ability to live stream your virtual gatherings. The application can likewise be utilized for online classes, workshops, and numerous different purposes.

Note that the in-house live streaming is accessible with the G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite Enterprise Essentials Users. On the off chance that you have bought into one of these plans, here is how you can utilize Google Meet to live stream.

Step 1: Start Google Calendar on your browser.

Step 2: Click on the Plus icon > select more options.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information about the event.

Step 4: Add the guests who will join the meeting.

Now, to join Google Meet, tap on the down arrow to attach the live stream.

Step 5: To request people for view-only, give the live stream URL. Google enables users to add up to 100,000 view-only guests. You can also generate an extra event for view-only guests.

Step 6: Tap Save.

Step 7: Tap on start streaming to start the live cast.

Note you can add up to 250 guests. You can likewise welcome individuals from different associations. The account capacity, however, will be limited to companies from your community.

Conclusion

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are looking at in the world today, the social distancing rule must be maintained if security is anything to pass by. Google Meet permits you to join a Livestream event either as a full member or as a view-just guest. It empowers you to speak with people at your home’s security without facing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Here, you will approach quality and secure video communication with upgraded highlights. Google Meet likewise permits you to record a meeting for future reference.

The account must be shared and saved by the coordinator before the rest can get to it. Google Meet is not difficult to use, safe, and secure. It likewise accompanies extra projects that permit you to get to other G-suite items like Google Duo.