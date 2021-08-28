How to lock Facebook profile

Users who have been on Facebook for a long time may not even be aware of the power they now have over their profiles, thanks to the addition of numerous new features, privacy settings, and rules. One of these features is the option to lock your Facebook profile so that other Facebook users cannot interact with it without your consent.

Facebook offers a variety of privacy choices to its users, including the ability to freeze your profile. When a user’s profile is locked, individuals who are not on the user’s Facebook friends list can only see a portion of the profile. Only friends with a closed profile will see images and posts on the timeline, as well as the profile picture and cover photo, articles, and new posts. In addition, their ‘Public’ posts will no longer be public and will only be available to friends.

If you want to lock your Facebook profile, you may do it from the mobile app or from your browser. It’s worth noting, though, that the desktop version of Facebook does not offer this feature, but there is a workaround. This functionality is also exclusive to the Android app. Continue reading to learn how to lock your Facebook page.

Using a smartphone app, you may lock your Facebook profile

To use the Android app to lock your Facebook profile, follow these steps:

Open the Facebook app and tap on your name to get to your profile.

Next to ‘Add to Story,’ tap the three-dot menu symbol.

You should notice a Lock Profile option here; tap it.

The next page will offer you a quick overview of how it works, as well as an option to

Lock Your Profile at the bottom, which you should select.

If you see a pop-up that says “You Locked Your Profile,” press OK.

Facebook profile may be locked from a desktop computer as well.

While there is no direct way to lock your app from the browser, if you don’t have access

to the mobile app, there is a workaround:

Go to https://www.facebook.com/ and click on the symbol for your profile. Replace ‘www’ with’m’ in the URL so that it now reads’m.facebook.com/yourprofilename’.

On your desktop browser, this will send you to a mobile version of Facebook, where you should see a three-dot menu next to the Edit Profile option.

You should see the Lock Profile option in the three-dot menu; select it.

This page, similar to the Android version, will demonstrate how locking works, with the option to Lock Your Profile at the bottom. Select it by clicking on it.

On both the mobile app and the desktop, the procedures to unlock your Facebook profile are the same. You’ll now see an Unlock Profile option instead of the Lock Profile option; press it and then select Unlock on the following screen. At the bottom of the page, you’ll find a brief explanation of how unlocking your profile works, as well as an option to Unlock Your Profile; select it, and your profile will be unlocked.