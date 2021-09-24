People are increasingly adding looping films to their social media accounts. These looping videos are enthralling and entertaining to watch. People are coming up with creative methods to make use of this capability. Because some individuals don’t know how to produce looping videos, we’ll go through how to loop a video on an iPhone in this post.

Repeat Slideshow to Loop Video on iPhone for Free

Slideshow videos are a great method to get people interested in your material. People gather around a television to reminisce about the good times they had in their lives. This tutorial will show you how to loop a slideshow video on your iPhone.

To begin, browse to your gallery and choose a video to turn into a slideshow.

Put the video in an album in your gallery and call it whatever you like.

Now go to “Settings” and pick the “Repeat Slideshow” option under the “Photos” section.

Now, open the video from the album and begin playing it.

That video will begin to play in a loop until you stop it.

Looping Youtube videos on iPhone

Now we’ll get to the point where we spoke about how to loop YouTube videos on iPhone in the introduction. So, here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to loop videos on iPhone.

If you haven’t previously done so, open YouTube on your iPhone and log in to your account.

Now go to the “Search” option and seek for the video you want to loop in the “Search” box.

You must now include that video in a playlist. There are two ways to accomplish this.

Click and hold on the video to bring up a tiny menu, then select “Add to” to create a playlist.

Start the video, then scroll down to the extreme right and select “Add to” from the drop-down menu. Give the playlist a name.

Return to the main menu, then click “Library” in the lower right corner of the screen, and then choose the new playlist.

Start playing the video, then click on the drop-down button beneath it. On the left side of the drop-down screen, there is a loop button; click on it, and the loop will begin to play indefinitely.

Best iPhone Apps for Looping Videos

Loopideo

Loopideo is the app on our list that allows you to loop a video on your iPhone. It allows you to import any video from your computer that you wish to loop. When it comes to individual and corporate presentations, this is an excellent tool. This versatile software can come in handy in a variety of situations.

GIF Maker – Loop Video

Loop Video GIF Maker is the second software on our list. The tool is a lot of fun to use and understand. It allows you to loop videos by converting them to GIFs. You may use Loop Video GIF Maker to import any video from your collection into the programme. After that, you may turn it into a looping GIF.