How to make cash in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Cash is the most important resource in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Without cash, you will not be able to buy new weapons, equipment, and items. You can get cash by playing missions, completing objectives, and killing enemies. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a variety of ways to earn cash. The easiest way is to play missions and complete objectives. You can also kill enemies for a small amount of money or loot their bodies for more money.

One of the easiest modes to make cash and get weapons is DMZ. The DMZ is an in-game zone that features a wide variety of weapons, attachments, and gear. Players can choose to equip their weapons with any attachment they want, but they are limited to one primary weapon and one secondary weapon. The goal of the DMZ is to kill as many players as possible in order to get points and complete as many missions as possible, which are displayed on a leaderboard at the top of the map. The player who completes the missions and successfully exits the map wins.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a first-person shooter game. The game takes place in the near future, with players taking on the role of elite soldiers in a near-future world devastated by global conflict. The game features a variety of different modes, including solo and multiplayer. It also features a variety of weapons and vehicles for players to use, as well as new types of enemies that are more intelligent than those found in previous games in the series.