How To Make Netherite Armour in Minecraft 1.20

The highly anticipated Trails and Tales update by Mojang Studios has finally arrived for Minecraft 1.20. If you’re eager to learn how to craft netherite armor in this version, you’re in luck! However, it’s important to note that the process of transforming diamond tools, weapons, and armor into netherite has undergone some changes with this update. In this guide, we will provide a detailed walkthrough of the steps involved in creating netherite armor and tools in Minecraft 1.20, shedding light on the modifications introduced in this update. Once you’ve mastered this new method, don’t forget to explore the exciting additions, such as the Minecraft sniffer and Minecraft camel, which have been incorporated into the game.

Acquiring Netherite

Before diving into the process of crafting netherite armor, let’s first understand what netherite is and how to obtain it. Netherite is the most durable material in Minecraft, allowing you to create the strongest armor, tools, and weapons available. It possesses a unique property of remaining undamaged when exposed to lava. However, unlike other ores, netherite does not naturally spawn as a mineable resource, nor can it be used immediately after mining. To acquire netherite, you must venture into the Nether dimension. Consequently, obtaining netherite ingots becomes a prerequisite for crafting netherite armor.

Crafting Netherite Gear

To create netherite gear in Minecraft 1.20, a combination of your existing gear and a netherite smithing template at a smithing table is required. This additional step has become essential for crafting netherite gear in the current version, encouraging players to explore and engage with their Minecraft worlds in fresh and innovative ways.

The process begins similarly to the previous version: smelting ancient debris to obtain netherite scraps, which are then crafted into netherite ingots. The recipe for crafting a netherite ingot involves placing four netherite scraps and four gold ingots in a staggered line on a crafting table.

Personalizing Netherite Armor

A novel step introduced in this update involves finding a netherite upgrade smithing template. These uncraftable items resemble the new armor trim smithing templates and must be discovered during your adventures. Minecraft 1.20 allows you to personalize your netherite armor. The update brings forth 11 unique designs known as armor trims and 10 available colors that can be utilized to customize your netherite armor. For detailed instructions on personalizing your armor, refer to dedicated guides on armor trim smithing templates and armor customization in Minecraft.

Enchanting Netherite Armor

Once your netherite armor is prepared, you can enhance its capabilities by adding enchantments. We recommend considering the following enchantments for your netherite armor:

Protection or Blast Protection: Although netherite provides superior strength compared to other materials, it does not render you invincible. Enchantments that offer additional protection can prove valuable. Feather Falling: Apply this enchantment to your boots to reduce the speed at which you fall and prevent fall damage in Minecraft. Mending: This enchantment enables you to restore the durability of your armor by collecting experience orbs.

Locating Netherite Upgrade Smithing Templates

Similar to Minecraft armor trims, netherite upgrade templates can be found within naturally spawning structures. These templates are exclusively located in the Nether, specifically inside Bastion Remnant structures. When you open chests in these structures, there is a chance that netherite upgrade templates will be present. While not excessively rare, you should be able to find at least one in the decaying strongholds of the Piglins.

Crafting Netherite Armor

Once you have obtained a netherite upgrade smithing template, place it into a smithing table alongside your desired diamond armor or gear and a netherite ingot. The netherite upgrade template should be placed in the far-left slot, the gear in the middle slot, and the ingot in the right slot (the same slot where you would typically place redstone, copper, emerald, or quartz when changing the color of your armor trim). This combination will transform your gear into netherite-grade equipment.

Conclusion

That concludes the process of crafting netherite armor in Minecraft 1.20. This new system is applicable to both the Bedrock and Java editions. Remember that you must possess at least diamond gear before upgrading to netherite. Now, equip your netherite armor and embrace the power and durability it provides as you continue your adventures in the world of Minecraft.

