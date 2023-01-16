How to Play Online Rummy – A Complete Guide for Beginners

Rummy is a skill-based game that is played by two to six players, using one or two decks of standard card decks (including jokers). Each player is dealt with 13 cards, which he has to arrange into valid sequences and sets. There are two card decks, closed and open, from which each player draws or discards the cards. The player who forms proper combination sequences and sets, and makes a valid declaration first wins the game.

While the Kings, Queens, Jacks, and Aces are worth 10 points each, the numbered cards are worth their face value. The winner gets zero points, while other players are marked according to the cards in hand.

The Objective of Rummy Games

Before playing any game, it is very important to understand the objectives of that game. So, the basic objective of rummy or the goal of rummy is to meld the cards in the form of sequences and sets. The one who makes a valid declaration first wins that round of the rummy game.

The objective of the Rummy card game is to meld all the 13 cards that are dealt to each player and make a valid declaration.

The following combination of sequences and sets account for a valid declaration:

2 sequences + 2 sets 3 sequences + 1 set All 4 sequences

To make a valid declaration, you must make at least two sequences, out of which one must be a pure sequence

Declaring without a pure sequence will lead to a penalty of 80 points.

Rummy Rules

If you want to know how to play rummy, you must be aware of all the rummy rules. Knowing all online rummy rules is key to becoming a pro rummy player. If you don’t know certain rules of rummy games, especially the ones concerned with valid declarations, you will not only lose the rummy game, you might also face an embarrassing situation.

Rummy rules are the guidelines for playing rummy. Following are Indian rummy rules to understand the game better:

Indian rummy is played between 2 to 6 players by using one or two decks of cards. Two decks are used when there are more than 2 players. Each player is dealt with 13 cards.

A wild joker is selected randomly and all other cards of the same value become wild jokers for that game.

During each turn, you need to draw or pick a card from the two decks available: the closed deck and the open deck. Once you pick any card, you will also need to discard one of your cards. The cards in the open deck are placed face-up, while those in the closed deck are placed face down.

To win a game of rummy, you will need to arrange the 13 cards in sequences, or a combination of sequences and sets. You should ensure that there are at least two sequences, one of them being a pure sequence. Printed and wild card jokers can be used to make impure sequences and sets. The rummy player who makes the valid declaration first wins the game.

What is a Sequence in the game of Rummy?

A rummy sequence is a combination or a group of three or more consecutive cards of the same suit. Further, a rummy sequence can be bifurcated into two types, pure sequence and impure sequence.

Rummy Pure Sequence

A pure sequence is a combination or a group of three or more consecutive cards of the same suit, without a printed or a wild card joker. A pure sequence is mandatory to make a valid declaration.

Following are a few examples of a pure sequence:

7 ♦️8 ♦️9 ♦️ (This is a pure sequence with 3 cards) 2 ♠️3 ♠️4 ♠️5 ♠️ (This is a pure sequence with 4 cards)

Rummy Impure Sequence

An impure sequence is a group of three or more consecutive cards of the same suit, with one or more joker cards.

Following are a few examples of an impure sequence:

5 ♣️6 ♣️ Q♦️ 8♣️ (This is an impure sequence, where Q♦️ is a wild joker that is used to fill in for 7♣️) 3♠️4♠️ K♦️ 6♠️ 🃏 ( This is an impure sequence, where K♦️ is a wild joker used to replace 5♠️ and 🃏 is used to replace 7♠️ )

What is a Set in Rummy?

A rummy set is a combination of three or more cards of the same rank, but of different suits. A valid set cannot have more than one card of the same suit. To make a set, you can use one or more wild or printed jokers.

Examples of sets without a joker:

A set without a joker is one where there is no printed or wild card joker.

8♠️ 8♦️ 8♣️ (This is a valid set of three 8s from different suits) 9♠️9♣️ 9♦️9♥️ (This is a valid set of four 9s from different suits)

Examples of sets with joker/s:

A set with joker involves printed joker/s or wild card joker/s.

10♠️10♣️ K♦️ (The King of diamonds is a wild card joker in this set) J ♦️ 🃏 J♥️ (The printed joker is used to complete the set of Js)

Invalid Sets in Rummy

Invalid sets are those that do not have a combination of three or more cards of the same rank (can use jokers to make a valid set).

Example: 5♠️5♣️5♠️5♥️

The above set is invalid because it consists of two 5♠️. It would have been a valid set if there were 5♦️ instead of one 5♠️.

Significance of Jokers in Rummy

Jokers are great substitutes to complete sets and impure sequences. Jokers play a pivotal role in the game of rummy. There are two kinds of jokers used in rummy.

Printed Joker:

A printed joker has a picture of a joker printed on it and can be used to form an impure sequence or a set.

Example 1: 6♠️7♠️ 🃏 (It is an impure sequence where the printed joker has replaced 8♠️)

Example 2: 4♣️4♥️ 🃏 (It is a set where the printed joker has replaced the 4 of Diamonds or Spades)

Wild Joker:

A wild joker is picked randomly at the beginning of a game. The wild joker can also be used to form an impure sequence or a set.

Example 1: 7♣️8♣️Q♥️10♣️ (It is an impure sequence where Q♥️ is a wild joker)

Example 2: 7♠️7♣️4♦️ (It is a set where 4♦️ is a wild card)

Valid Declarations according to the Rummy Game Rules

Valid declaration in rummy means melding all the cards such that you have at least two sequences, one should be pure and the other can be either impure or pure. The remaining cards can be melded as sets.

To win a game of rummy, you must arrange all the 13 cards in sequences, or combinations of sequences and sets. Once you are done with melding your cards, you need to declare your hand. The player to make the first valid declaration is the winner and scores zero.

A rummy player must fulfill the following three conditions to make a valid declaration:

Rummy Second Sequence

Along with a pure sequence, you also need to form a second sequence, which can be pure or impure. Minimum two sequences are mandatory (at least one of which should be a pure sequence), but you can also form more than two sequences. Sets are optional.

All the Cards should be Melded

Melding the cards means grouping three or more cards such that they yield points or allow the player to deplete their hand. Melding in rummy can be done in terms of sequences and sets.

After forming the two mandatory sequences, you should form valid sequences and sets with the remaining cards. Although forming sets is optional, you must make sure all the cards are arranged in sequences, or sequences and sets.

Example of a Valid Declaration:

Pure Sequence – 6♣️7♣️8♣️9♣️

Impure Sequence – Q♥️K♥️ 🃏

Set 1 – 5♦️5♥️5♣️

Set 2 – 10♣️10♦️ 🃏

Above is a perfect example of a valid declaration, as 6♣️7♣️8♣️9♣️ forms a pure sequence, Q♥️K♥️ 🃏 forms an impure sequence, while 5♦️5♥️5♣️ and 10♣️10♦️ 🃏 form sets.

Rummy Invalid Declaration

The declaration stands invalid when you don’t fulfill the three conditions mentioned above. Upon making an invalid declaration, you will lose the game. If it is a two-player table, the remaining player will be declared the winner after your invalid declaration. If there are more than two players, then the remaining players will continue playing until someone makes a valid declaration. Following are a few examples of invalid declarations.

Example 1:

8♥️9♥️10♣️, 3♠️4♠️ 🃏, 7♥️7♣️7♦️, 2♦️2♠️8♥️

The above declaration is invalid because it does not have a pure sequence and not all cards have been melded.

Example 2:

4♦️5♦️6♦️, K♠️K♣️K♥️, 9♥️9♣️ 🃏, 3♣️3♥️3♠️

For a valid declaration, at least two sequences are compulsory. In the above example, there is only one sequence, and hence the declaration is invalid.

Quick Tips and Tricks to Win a Rummy Card Game

Rummy is a game of skills and requires a lot of practice. Along with knowing how to play Indian rummy, rummy terms, and rummy rules, you must also use some tricks to outsmart your opponents.

Pure Sequence should be your Priority inRummy

As soon as the cards are dealt, focus on forming a pure sequence first. Without pure sequence, you can’t win a game of rummy.

Discard high-value cards at the earliest

High-value cards in rummy are Kings, Queens, Jacks, Aces, and 10s that carry 10 points each.

The high-value cards increase the chances of you losing by a big margin. Only if you are sure of forming a sequence or a set with high-value cards quickly, keep them; otherwise, discard them as soon as possible.

Wait for the Connecting Cards

Wait and watch out for the connecting cards that can help you form a sequence or a set. Suppose you have 2♣️3♣️5♣️6♣️, then wait for 4♣️. Once you have 4♣️, you can form a sequence 2♣️3♣️4♣️5♣️6♣️.

Keep a Close Eye on your Oppositions’ Moves

Observing your opponents’ moves is a key factor if you want to stand a chance to win a rummy game. Suppose your opponent picks up 5♦️ discarded by you, then do not discard 3♦️,4♦️,6♦️,7♦️, or 5 of any other suits.

Use Joker Wisely

Use jokers smartly to form sets or impure sequences. Jokers play a vital role in the game of rummy.

Scoring System in the Game of Rummy

Point Calculation Rules in Rummy

Card Value Printed Joker or Wild Joker Zero Numbered Cards Face Value High-Value Cards: Jack, Queen, King, and Ace 10 points each

Example:

A♦️2♦️3♦️ – Points: 10, 2, 3.

Now, let us consider that 4 players are playing the game. Player 4 has won the game. Following is the point calculation for the game.

Player Combination Created Points Status Player 1 7♣️8♣️9♠️, Q♦️ Q♣️ Q♥️ , 5♦️5♣️ 🃏, 6♣️J♦️6♥️ 80 points (max) There is no pure sequence. Player 2 2♥️3♥️4♥️ , 10♦️10♣️10♠️, 7♦️8♦️7♣️, 5♠️6♥️, K♥️K♥️ 40 points The Player missed his turn 3 times in a row. Player 3 6♠️7♠️8♠️, 10♥️J♥️ 🃏, 3♦️3♣️3♥️, 2♠️2♦️, 8♦️Q♣️ 22 points The player failed to meld four cards. Player 4 8♦️9♦️10♦️ , 2♣️3♣️ 🃏, 6♦️6♥️6♣️6♠️, Q♣️Q♥️Q♠️ 0 points (winner) All the cards are melded. There is a pure sequence, a second sequence, and two sets.

Rummy Point Calculation for Losing Players

In rummy, players losing the game are penalized with some points. Following are how the penalty points are awarded.

Wrong Declaration: A wrong declaration will cost you 80 points, irrespective of the cards in hand. So, it is advised to double-check before going for a declaration.

First Drop: The first drop in rummy means quitting the game as your first move, without picking up any card. The penalty for the first drop is 20 points.

Middle Drop: Middle drop is when a player decides to drop from the game anytime after the first move. The penalty for the middle drop is 40 points.

Consecutive Misses: Three consecutive misses will count as a middle drop and you will be penalized with 40 points.

Losing Players with a Valid Hand: Players who declare second and have a valid hand get 2 points. So, if any player declares first and wins a game and you also have a valid hand, you will be penalized with only 2 points.

Leaving the Table: Leaving a table midway will count as a middle drop and you will be penalized with 40 points.

Important Rummy Terms to Learn and Understand Rummy Rules

Following are a few important rummy terms that will act as a rummy guide and help to polish your rummy basics.

Rummy Table

In online rummy, 2 to 6 players play on a virtual table.

Sorting

The sorting of cards is mostly done at the beginning of a game. You can press the “Sort” button and your cards will be arranged properly. This will help you form pure sequences, impure sequences, and sets. Once your cards are sorted, you can quickly decide whether the drawn card needs to be kept or discarded.

Deal/Round

A round or a deal begins when the cards are dealt and ends when a rummy player makes a valid declaration.

Dealing

Dealing means the distribution of cards at the start of every round.

Drawing and Discarding

Drawing in rummy means picking a card from either a closed deck (cards placed face down) or an open deck (cards discarded by players and placed face up). Once you pick a card, you also need to get rid of one of your cards. This process is known as discarding.

Melding

Once rummy players have been dealt with cards, they have to arrange them in sequences, or sequences and sets. This process of arranging cards in valid combinations is known as melding.

Printed and Wild Jokers in Rummy

Jokers play a crucial role in the game of rummy. There are printed jokers (one per deck) and wild jokers (4 per deck). Both types of jokers can be used to complete impure sequences and sets. A wild joker is selected randomly at the beginning of the game. All the same value cards in the other suits also become wild jokers.

Drop

When a player decides to opt out of the game, it is known as a drop. He will be penalized with 20 points, provided that he opts out as his very first move. Any player deciding to opt-out after the first move will be penalized with 40 points. Dropping any time after the first move is known as a middle drop.

Chips

Chips are used to play practice games. Some chips will be credited to your account upon registering on First Games.

Declare

Once you have melded your cards according to the rummy rules, you need to show the cards to your opponents. This act is called declaring your hands.

Rummy Cash Tournaments

Cash tournaments are where you can earn real money by using your rummy skills. There is a certain entry fee that you need to pay before joining a cash tournament. If you want to enjoy the best of rummy cash tournaments, then play online rummy with FirstGames.

Now that you have understood 13 card rummy rules, how many cards in rummy, how to play rummy, and tips and tricks to play online rummy, try your hands at the enthralling rummy game