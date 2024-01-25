Playing classic PS1 games on your Steam Deck can be a bit perplexing. This guide aims to simplify the process by providing clear and easy-to-follow steps. The Steam Deck, a gaming powerhouse and basically a pocket PC, offers gamers a versatile and portable platform for both modern and classic games, rivaling even the Nintendo Switch. Be prepared to find yourself getting nostalgic as we explore how to extend the system’s backward compatibility to include beloved PS1 titles.

Getting the PS1 Library on Your Steam Deck

The PlayStation 1 boasts a fantastic library of timeless games, from epic JRPGs like Final Fantasy 7 to 9 and Suikoden 1 and 2, to iconic platformers such as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. To tap into this nostalgic goldmine on your Steam Deck, you’ll need to install the DuckStation emulator using the EmuDeck utility.

Equipment Checklist

Before diving into the installation process, ensure you have the following:

High-speed A2 Micro SD card: Optimize your storage by using an additional SD card for emulated games. PlayStation ROMs and Bios files: Legally obtain digital ROMs of games you own, along with the necessary Bios files for emulator operation. Keyboard and mouse: Enhance the user experience, especially in Desktop Mode.

Installing DuckStation with EmuDeck

Follow these steps to get DuckStation running on your Steam Deck using EmuDeck:

Press the Steam button beneath the left trackpad. Select Power and switch to Desktop Mode. Download EmuDeck here . Choose the SteamOS version and download the installer. After download completion, double-click the installer. Opt for Custom Install, select SD Card for installation, and pick the Steam Deck image. Unselect unnecessary programs, leaving only DuckStation and Steam Rom Manager. Activate the Configure CRT Shader for Classic 3D Games for a natural look. Complete the installation process.

Placing Bios and ROM Files

After obtaining legal ROMs and Bios files, follow these steps to place them in the correct folders:

Bios Files

Open Dolphin file manager in EmuDeck. Select Emulation and click on the Bios folder. Locate Bios files, highlight, and copy them into the Bios folder.

ROM Files

Within the Emulation folder, click on ROMS and then PSX. Locate legally acquired PS1 ROMs and copy them into the PSX folder.

Adding PS1 Games to Steam Library

Now that the emulator is installed, let’s add the games to your Steam Library:

Open EmuDeck and select Steam Rom Manager. Turn off Toggle Parsers and switch on Sony PlayStation – DuckStation. Click Preview and then Parse to download game artwork. Save to Steam and switch back to Gaming Mode. Press the Steam button, go to Library, and find the new Collections tab for PlayStation games.

Accessing Emulator Settings on Steam Deck

For a more personalized gaming experience, access advanced emulator settings:

Launch a PS1 game. Double-tap the Steam Deck screen to reveal the cursor and menu system. Save, take screenshots, and adjust settings under the System and Settings drop-down menus. Double-tap to close the settings.

Applying DuckStation Controller Settings

For optimal gameplay, install DuckStation controller settings:

Locate DuckStation in the non-Steam Library. Select the controller icon and apply EmuDeck – DuckStation template. Press X to apply the settings.

Playing Games with Multiple Discs

Navigate multi-disc games efficiently:

Switch to Gaming Mode on the Steam Deck. Press Steam button, select Library, and go to the Collections tab. Choose Emulation and navigate to the PlayStation tab. Select the game with multiple discs and choose Disc 1.

Experiment with settings based on preferences and enjoy a smooth and nostalgic gaming experience on your Steam Deck. Keep in mind that disabling the frame limit may increase power consumption.