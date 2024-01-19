Tech enthusiasts and fans of Apple eagerly anticipate the debut of the company’s newest, most advanced products. This also applies to the much awaited Apple Vision Pro. One common method for making sure you get your hands on the newest Apple technology as soon as it’s released is to place a preorder. We’ll walk you through the procedures and important considerations involved in placing a pre-order for the Apple Vision Pro in this guide.

Keep Up to Date

Learn about the Apple Vision Pro’s release date, features, and cost before beginning the pre-order process. For the most recent updates, follow official Apple announcements and tech news sites. Apple usually introduces new products during special events.

When Will Pre-Orders Begin?

Apple Vision Pro is initially launching only in the United States, with pre-orders beginning at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, January 19. For those in other U.S. time zones, here is the full list of pre-order times:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

7:00 a.m. Central Time

6:00 a.m. Mountain Time

5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

4:00 a.m. Alaska Time

3:00 a.m. Hawaii–Aleutian Time

Establish a Budget

Having a clear understanding of the Apple Vision Pro’s cost will help you plan your purchase. Establish a spending limit that accounts for both the device’s purchase price and any desired accessories. Make sure to select the Apple configuration and storage choice that best suits your needs and budget as the company frequently gives a variety of possibilities.

Select the Correct Model

Apple goods are frequently offered in a range of models, each with unique features. Take your needs and usage habits into account while selecting the Apple Vision Pro model. Choosing the appropriate model guarantees you receive the most value out of your investment, whether it’s for personal enjoyment or business use.

Options for Pre-Order Configuration

There are currently few specifics available regarding the configuration options you will be able to choose from during the pre-order process for the Vision Pro, as Apple has not released all of the device’s technical specifications. Apple has stated that the headgear, which retails for $3,499, contains an M2 microprocessor, a brand-new R1 chip that handles input from the camera and microphone, and 256GB of basic storage. Although the existence of variants with larger capacities has not yet been verified, Apple may offer models with up to 1TB of storage. Additionally, MacRumors has found that the headset contains 16GB of RAM; however, this is probably a fixed amount of memory that comes with every item.

Create or Update Your Apple ID

To place a preorder for any Apple product, you must have a working Apple ID. Create an Apple ID on the official Apple website if you don’t already have one. Make sure your Apple ID is up to date with your current information, including payment information, if you already have one.

Options for Paying for Vision Pro

Customers of Apple will be able to use Apple Card installments to buy the Vision Pro both in-person and online. Customers who use Apple Card installments can usually spread out their purchases across interest-free monthly payments. Purchases of Macs and iPhones, for instance, can be spread out into 24 monthly installments.

Pre-Order Conditions

Face ID Scan : Make sure you have access to an iPhone or iPad that supports Face ID. In order to customise the fit of the Light Seal and headbands, a facial scan is necessary.

: Make sure you have access to an iPhone or iPad that supports Face ID. In order to customise the fit of the Light Seal and headbands, a facial scan is necessary. Update for the Apple Store App : To enable Vision Pro face scanning, update your Apple Store app to the most recent version, which was released on January 11.

Download the Apple Store App

On your iOS device, download the Apple Store app for a flawless pre-order experience. When compared to the website, the pre-order process via the app is frequently quicker and more convenient. Make sure the app is installed on your device with the most recent version.

Set Reminders for the Pre-Order Day

It’s common knowledge that Apple products sell out rapidly during the pre-order period. Make sure you’re aware of the pre-order date and time by setting reminders to ensure you’re ready to make your purchase as soon as it becomes available. Being prompt is crucial to securing your Apple Vision Pro.

Verify Your Eligibility for Financing and Trade-ins

Older gadgets can often be traded in to Apple, which lets you defray the cost of your new purchase. Furthermore, see if Apple provides financing options to help you spread out the payment over time. Usually, the Apple Store app or the Apple website have this information.

Vision Pro Accessibility Orders are now only accepted within the United States, but Apple plans to release the Vision Pro headset internationally before WWDC 2024 in June. The United Kingdom and Canada are anticipated to be the first two additional nations to carry the headset.

In summary

A thrilling first step towards experiencing the newest in Apple’s cutting-edge technology is placing a preorder for the Apple Vision Pro. You may guarantee a seamless and fruitful purchasing procedure by remaining educated, creating a budget, selecting the ideal model, and being ready on the day of pre-order. To be among the first to use the cutting-edge capabilities of the Apple Vision Pro, follow these instructions.