How to protect folder with password

Welcome to this instructional exercise on How to protect a folder with a password. There may be a couple of things that you might want to keep private. This is while safeguarding a folder with a password that comes in it.

Here are the means which will assist your secret phrase with safeguarding an envelope.

Go to the Start menu at the super left-hand side in the lower part of your screen and snap on it click on the all projects menu and afterwards click on the extra’s submenu. There you will track down Windows Explorer and snap on it. Go to your desired envelope to

safeguard with a secret phrase and right snap on that envelope in the open menu. Select the properties choice. A discourse will show up. There in the overall tab. Click on the button which says progressed. After you have done so choose the choice which says scramble content to get information. After doing so tap on OK. A spring up window will show up with chosen radio button. Apply changes to this envelope subfolders and records. Click OK to close this window. This element of secret phrase safeguarding your organizer is just tracked down in Windows 7. In the more current rendition of Windows 8 and 10, this component isn’t accessible. To secret phrase safeguard the envelope any outsider programming should be downloaded or zipped. The envelope should be utilized while downloading the outsider programming. Ensure that you do it from a protected source.