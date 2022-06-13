How to remove password from from PDF

Any PDF containing legal documents or bank statements which has delicate data of the users are usually bulwarked with strong passwords these days. This allows the users to view or perform any task on the PDF only after enrolling in the password. You might also have one such important PDF on your PC or mobile phone.

At times, when in a hurry admitting the key might have got on your nerves, or maybe in a few instances, you need to allow the secured PDF with any dignity. Perhaps, in these events, you determine to eliminate the key from the PDF. So, here are 3 approaches for you to extract the key from your PDF for it to become handily usable.

Eliminating Password from a PDF with EaseUS PDF Editor

EaseUS PDF Editor is an application that expedites you in affixing or extracting Passwords from a PDF. It is a costless PDF designer, editor, and convertor. Here are some steps to follow:

Launch the EaseUS PDF editor app once it gets loaded on your PC, then snap on “Open Files” to upload the PDF file and enroll its key to open the document.

After the file gets opened click on “protection” and select “Remove security” from the drop-down. Click “OK” on the message displayed on the screen.

The security key of the PDF gets extracted after clicking “OK”. You can now export the PDF file by taping “File” and then “Save”.

Eliminating Password from a PDF with Adobe Acrobat Pro

Adobe Acrobat is an acclaimed PDF reader. One can carry out adjustments to their PDF file using this app very efficiently. Here are some points that you need to follow to eliminate the key from your PDF using this app:

Open the file whose security key is to be eliminated on Adobe Acrobat Pro by enrolling the key.

Click on “File” and then “Properties” from the drop-down. Click “Personal Details” from the list.

In the pop-up window click on “Security” and then select “No security” from the drop-down list of “Security methods”. Now, click on “Save”.

Eliminating Password from a PDF on MacBook

Mac Preview permits you to examine or alter images of PDFs. Apart from viewing and editing this pre-installed app on your MacBook also grants you to remove keys from your secured PDFs. Here are some effortless points for you to follow: