How to Repair Your Sword and Other Weapons in The Witcher 3

As a skilled witcher in The Witcher 3, you’ll be using your sword and other weapons a lot as you take on monsters and other enemies throughout the game. Over time, your weapons will naturally become worn and damaged, and you’ll need to repair them in order to keep them in top condition. In this article, we’ll go over everything you need to know about repairing your weapons in The Witcher 3.

First and foremost, it’s important to know that you can repair your weapons at any blacksmith or armorer in the game. Blacksmiths and armorers can be found in various locations throughout the world, and they’ll typically have an anvil or forge where they can repair your weapons. Simply talk to the blacksmith or armorer and select the “repair” option to start the repair process.

Repairing your weapons will cost money, and the cost will depend on the severity of the damage and the type of weapon you’re repairing. Generally speaking, swords and other melee weapons will cost more to repair than ranged weapons like crossbows or bombs. You’ll need to pay the repair cost upfront, so make sure you have enough money on hand before attempting to repair your weapons.

In addition to repairing your weapons at blacksmiths and armorers, there are a few other things you can do to keep your weapons in good condition:



Use the Repair Kit or the Armour Kit. If you have the ability to craft the Repair Kit, you can use it to repair your weapons on the fly without having to visit a blacksmith or armorer. The repair ability can be unlocked through the diagram for it and it allows you to repair your weapons using ingredients and materials you’ve gathered throughout the game.



Keep your weapons in good condition, you can avoid having to repair your weapons as often by keeping them in good condition to begin with. This means using your weapons wisely and avoiding unnecessary combat whenever possible, as well as keeping an eye on their durability and repairing them before they become too damaged.



It’s worth noting that you can’t repair your weapons indefinitely, and eventually they will become too damaged to be repaired. When this happens, you’ll need to replace your weapons with new ones. You can purchase new weapons from blacksmiths and armorers, or you can find them as loot or rewards throughout the game.

In conclusion, repairing your weapons in The Witcher 3 is an important part of maintaining your equipment and keeping your character effective in combat. By visiting blacksmiths and armorers, crafting the Repair Kit/Armour Kit, and keeping your weapons in good condition, you’ll be able to keep your weapons in top shape and take on any challenge the game throws your way.