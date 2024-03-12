The game industry has been captivated by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is a gorgeous remake of the well-loved classic with improved gameplay and additional story aspects. Tifa Lockhart is one of the most interesting characters in the game because of her power and loyalty as well as the possibility of a romantic subplot with Cloud Strife, the main character.

One of the primary protagonists in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Tifa. The hero would not have progressed as far as he did without her, as she is a vital member of Cloud’s squad. Players can defeat the most formidable monsters by using Tifa’s powers along with their own. She is an exceptionally powerful party member.

Players of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can strengthen Cloud’s bond with Tifa. There are several approaches to this. By completing specific side missions, employing Synergy Skills and Abilities, and choosing the right dialogue, players can improve the connection between Cloud and Tifa.

Here’s a walkthrough on how to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth if you’re itching to investigate this love path.

Create a Connection

In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, creating a solid bond with Tifa is the cornerstone of any fruitful romance. Talk to her, select dialogue options that express interest in her feelings and opinions, and make choices consistent with her morals. This will assist you in establishing a rapport that sets the stage for a deeper connection.

Spend Time Together

Through a variety of activities and side missions, players in Rebirth can spend time with Tifa. Prioritise completing tasks that involve Tifa and making time for her in the virtual world. These shared experiences, like venturing into a new location, playing a minigame, or taking on a difficult dungeon together, will make your relationship stronger.

Select Tifa-Centric Dialogue Options

There will be a number of dialogue options available to you during the game. Select alternatives that centre around Tifa’s thoughts, emotions, and worries. Be kind and encouraging, and steer clear of decisions that could enrage or alienate her. Your relationship will develop as a result of positive exchanges. As mentioned earlier, gamers will have to choose wisely within a certain amount of time, which will improve Cloud and Tifa’s friendship. The optimal responses that players must provide to Tifa at different game points can be found in the table below.

(Picture credit: Google)

Be Helpful

Tifa faces her fair share of difficulties and obligations, so it’s important to be a helpful ally. Show that you are sympathetic and ready to support her when she needs it. This could be being there for her when she needs a friend, helping her on personal projects, or offering emotional support.

Keep an Eye on Affection Levels

The affinity or affection system in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can represent how your character feels about Tifa. To determine Tifa’s thoughts towards Cloud, pay attention to clues including body language, facial expressions, and her conversation. Make decisions that have a positive effect on the affection metre to show that your efforts are having an effect.

Select Romantic Prospects

As the narrative develops, you can come across particular romantic prospects with Tifa. Select the alternatives that convey Cloud’s romantic interest in Tifa when faced with these situations. These options can be anything from subdued gestures to overt displays of adoration.

Be Sincere

Sincerity is essential to any love endeavour. It’s crucial to follow Tifa’s wishes while making decisions, but it’s also critical to honour Cloud’s personality. If a love element doesn’t feel appropriate for the plot or the characters, don’t force it.

Side Quests in the Tifa Romance Guide

In addition to choosing speech, players can court Tifa by accepting particular tasks. They are located in various regions, so each time you visit a new one, take sure to check the Community Noticeboard. The ensuing side missions strengthen Cloud’s bond with Tifa:

A Rare Card Lost

Calling All Frogs

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Gold Cup or Bust

Bodybuilders in a Bind

My White-haired Angel

Other Ways to Win Tifa’s Love FF7 Rebirth

In addition to side missions and conversations, players will need to use Synergy Abilities and Skills to forge a strong bond with Tifa. Make sure Tifa is included in your three-person party because these two items are connected to fighting. Additionally, Cloud and Tifa’s relationship will improve as they advance through the main story and earn high scores in specific mini-games.

Get a high score in the Junon Parade

Pick similar beachwear for Cloud and Tifa

Choose to help Tifa in Costa del Sol instead of Aerith

Aim for a high score in the Loveless Act

In summary

In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, falling in love with Tifa gives the game’s already compelling gameplay a deeper, more emotional quality. Through sincere bonding, spending time together, and making deliberate decisions, players can access a love subplot that enriches the main story. Go forth into the realm of Rebirth and allow the passion to blossom between Tifa Lockhart and Cloud Strife.