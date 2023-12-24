Popular social media site Snapchat is well-known for its inventive features and transient messages. Screen sharing is one such tool that improves user involvement. You may instantly share with your friends what’s happening on your device by using screen sharing on Snapchat for Android. We’ll walk you through the process of utilising your Android handset to screen sharing on Snapchat in this article.

Step 1: Update the Snapchat App

Make sure you have the most recent version of the Snapchat software loaded on your Android device before you begin screen sharing. Frequent updates frequently include enhancements and new features, like screen sharing capabilities.

Step2: Open a Discussion

To start sharing your screen, first open the Snapchat app on your Android device and go to the chat where you wish to share your screen. You can talk with your pals in a group or one-on-one setting.

Step 3: To access the Snap Map, Swipe Up

Snap Map is accessible by swiping up on the conversation screen. With the help of Snap Map, you may share where you are and view where your friends are. This is where Snapchat’s screen sharing feature begins.

Step 4: Press the Icon on the Screen

Look for the screen icon in Snap Map. Usually, it can be found at the screen’s lower-left corner. To begin the screen sharing procedure, tap this symbol.

Step 5: Select the Screen Sharing Menu

You will see many screen sharing choices after tapping the screen icon. Choosing the right option for your needs is important. You have the option of sharing your whole screen or just a certain app or piece of content.

Step 6: Launch Screen Sharing

Press the “Start Sharing” button after selecting the screen sharing option. This will start the screen-sharing session so that your friend(s) can see live updates from your Android handset.

Step 7: Put an End to Screen Sharing

Just hit the stop button or select “Exit” to bring the screen sharing session to an end. By doing this, you can reconnect to the chat and disconnect the screen sharing.

Note: Privacy and Permissions- Make sure you give Snapchat the required permissions before you begin screen sharing in order for the app to record and share your screen. Additionally, only share your screen with reliable individuals and keep privacy in mind.

In conclusion, screen sharing on Snapchat for Android gives your interactions a more dynamic and real-time element. You may improve your Snapchat experience by simply sharing your device’s screen with pals by following these easy steps. Make sure your app is up to date and take pleasure in discovering all of Snapchat’s features.