For the Christmas and wider holiday season, one of the greatest Nintendo Switch games is only $1.99. The lowest games available on the digital marketplace are hundreds of Nintendo Switch titles, which are now only $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop. Nevertheless, the majority of these offers are for Nintendo Switch titles that most people have never heard of, much less be interested in playing. Still, there are some excellent bargains available. Not just the Nintendo Switch game discount stated above, but also a few more noteworthy offers.

The most notable of these offers is Inside for the Nintendo Switch, which is regarded as one of the greatest games of the previous generation and has a score of 93 on Metacritic. Playdead, the developer, generally charges $19.99 for it. Inside all the other noteworthy Nintendo Switch games that are now on sale for $1.99 may be seen below.

Nintendo eShop offers Nintendo Switch games for $1.99.

FAR: LONE SAILS

A vehicular adventure game is called FAR: Lone Sails. It’s simply the big nothing against you and your computer. Explore a desiccated ocean floor strewn with the ruins of a vanished society. Continue with your unique watercraft, get past many challenges, and weather the stormy weather. How far are you able to go? What are you going to discover?”

INSIDE

“A youngster, hunted and abandoned, is dragged into the heart of a sinister experiment. Inside is a gritty, story-driven platformer that combines difficult puzzles with fast-paced action. Its gloomy artwork, relaxing soundtrack, and eerie atmosphere have won it praise from critics.”

LIMBO

“A guy enters Limbo, without knowing what will happen to his sister. The highly praised indie adventure game Limbo wins awards for its immersive music and graphics, as well as its clever puzzle design. You will always be haunted by its eerie story and gloomy, foggy areas.”

THE FIRST TREE

“The First Tree is a third-person adventure game that revolves around two parallel tales: a kid in Alaska making up with his estranged father, and a fox searching for her family that has vanished. Gamers assume control of the fox as it embarks on a moving and exquisite journey that culminates at the source of life and may help them come to terms with death. As the son gets entangled in the fox’s trip to The First Tree, players can discover relics and anecdotes from his past along the way.”

STORIES UNTOLD

“Stories Untold is an experimental adventure game, Stories Untold transforms the genre into something wholly original. Four short stories are collected into one enigmatic anthology, combining elements of classic text-adventure, point-and-click, and more.”

PLANET ALPHA

“Planet Alpha is a stunning extraterrestrial planet teeming with peril and mystery. You must use the strength of day and night to your advantage as you fight to survive against unrelenting adversaries.”

HONG KONG MASSACRE

“In this action-packed, top-down shooter, navigate the streets of Hong Kong with speed and agility. The Hong Kong Massacre, a hard-boiled vengeance narrative with graphic, cinematic shootouts and imaginative underground settings, is modeled after classic action films. Assume the character of a former police investigator who is determined to revenge for the death of his colleague. Use slow motion, dive/dodge mechanics, and raw firepower to cut through the criminal underworld.”

MALUKA

Experience the stunning scenery of northern Mexico by playing the 3D action-adventure game Mulaka, which is based on the rich Tarahumara indigenous culture. Known for their remarkable sprinting prowess, experience the adventure of a Tarahumara shaman, or Sukurōame, as you utilize the demigods’ skills to battle against the foulness that is destroying the earth. Discover why the Tarahumara have gained a reputation as superhumans by engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat with creatures drawn from the region’s folklore and solving riddles in settings modeled from actual Sierra Tarahumara sites.”

CHEX QUEST HD

“Chex Quest HD is a contemporary multiplayer reimagining of the cult favorite first-person shooter from 1996. The outpost of the Intergalactic Federation of Snacks on the isolated planet Bazoik has been overtaken by wicked extraterrestrial beings that devour cereal! The residents of Bazoik have been kidnapped by these slimy “Flemoids,” and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to rescue them. Fortunately, you can complete your task by using your handy assortment of “zorching” gadgets to send these invaders back to their home dimension.”

It’s crucial to remember this since, by the time you read this, most, if not all, of the bargains may have expired.