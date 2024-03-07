What is the audience for your Snapchat profile?

No, is the succinct response. It is not possible to see who has viewed your profile or snap story on Snapchat. This is a design restriction on the app that is meant to safeguard users’ privacy. You will also get notified whenever you receive a direct snap or message from someone. You are unable to see the precise viewers of your tale or profile, but you can still examine broad data like the quantity of views, replays, and screenshots of a story (thanks to the Snapchat+ function).

How can I find out who has seen my Snapchat story?

You can see who has read your story on Snapchat thanks to a feature. You have the ability to share stories on Snapchat that expire after 24 hours, so your friends will not be able to see them after that time. If a buddy posts a story, you will be notified. You may also see the friend list of Snapchat story viewers once the story is published. One of the most significant aspects of the Snapchat app is Snapchat stories.

When someone rewatches or takes a snapshot of your story (using the Snapchat+ function), you’ll receive these notifications. You can click on the three lines in the upper left corner of your profile page and choose “My Story” from the menu to view this information.

This is where you will see a list of your tales along with the quantity of views, they have each received. By sliding up the story to display a list of users who have watched it, you can also see who has viewed each story. Recall that you won’t be able to see a user’s username in the list of watchers if their privacy settings are in “Ghost Mode”.

Furthermore, Snapchat employs a special algorithm to decide which of your “best friends,” or the individuals you communicate with the most, view your story. Even though someone has viewed your profile, they might not see your story if they are not regarded as your “best friend.” This also holds true whether you browse through people’s Snapchat profiles, stories, or tales.

It’s crucial to be aware that while some third-party apps for viewing Snapchat profiles make the claim to be able to trace who watched your story, they are not officially endorsed by Snapchat and their accuracy may be questionable. Therefore, it is not advised to utilise them.

Pro Tip: If someone has made their story public, you may view stories from friends and strangers on the snap maps by opening the app and selecting the friend’s tab.